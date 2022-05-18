Trending:
Oakland 5, Minnesota 2

May 18, 2022 1:14 am
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 7 2 3 10
Arraez 1b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .308
Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Sánchez dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .219
Kepler rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .254
Gordon lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .250
a-Garlick ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .240
Celestino cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .321
Lewis ss 4 1 2 1 0 0 .308
Miranda 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .096
Jeffers c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .193
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 5 11 5 4 6
Kemp 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .213
Lowrie dh 2 0 2 0 2 0 .232
1-Bethancourt pr-dh 1 1 0 0 0 1 .227
Laureano rf 4 1 0 0 0 2 .146
Brown 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .176
Murphy c 3 0 1 2 1 0 .189
Andrus ss 3 1 1 0 1 0 .234
Barrera lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263
K.Smith 3b 4 1 2 2 0 1 .195
Pache cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .157
Minnesota 000 011 000_2 7 0
Oakland 000 200 30x_5 11 1

a-struck out for Gordon in the 6th.

1-ran for Lowrie in the 7th.

E_Moll (1). LOB_Minnesota 8, Oakland 10. 2B_Lewis (4), Andrus (7), Brown (6). HR_Lewis (2), off Kaprielian; Sánchez (4), off Kaprielian; K.Smith (2), off Winder. RBIs_Lewis (5), Sánchez (14), K.Smith 2 (11), Brown (18), Murphy 2 (20).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Lewis 2, Polanco); Oakland 4 (Barrera 2, Brown, Pache). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 6; Oakland 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Jeffers. GIDP_Andrus.

DP_Minnesota 1 (Lewis, Polanco, Arraez).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bundy 3 2 0 0 2 3 54 5.14
Winder, L, 2-2 3 2-3 9 5 5 2 1 78 3.68
Thielbar 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 16 6.28
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kaprielian 5 1-3 4 2 2 1 6 89 4.50
Moll 2-3 2 0 0 0 1 16 0.79
Jackson, W, 1-1 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 2 34 3.12
Jiménez, S, 7-7 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 0.59

Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 2-0, Jiménez 2-0. HBP_Winder (Laureano).

Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Paul Clemons.

T_3:20. A_3,640 (46,847).

Top Stories