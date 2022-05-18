Oakland 5, Minnesota 2

Minnesota
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
34
2
7
2
3
10
Arraez 1b
3
0
0
0
2
0
.308
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.233
|Sánchez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.219
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Gordon lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|a-Garlick ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.321
|Lewis ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Miranda 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.096
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|5
|4
|6
|
|Kemp 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Lowrie dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.232
|1-Bethancourt pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|Laureano rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.146
|Brown 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.176
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.189
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.234
|Barrera lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|K.Smith 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.195
|Pache cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.157
|Minnesota
|000
|011
|000_2
|7
|0
|Oakland
|000
|200
|30x_5
|11
|1
a-struck out for Gordon in the 6th.
1-ran for Lowrie in the 7th.
E_Moll (1). LOB_Minnesota 8, Oakland 10. 2B_Lewis (4), Andrus (7), Brown (6). HR_Lewis (2), off Kaprielian; Sánchez (4), off Kaprielian; K.Smith (2), off Winder. RBIs_Lewis (5), Sánchez (14), K.Smith 2 (11), Brown (18), Murphy 2 (20).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 3 (Lewis 2, Polanco); Oakland 4 (Barrera 2, Brown, Pache). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 6; Oakland 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Jeffers. GIDP_Andrus.
DP_Minnesota 1 (Lewis, Polanco, Arraez).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bundy
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|54
|5.14
|Winder, L, 2-2
|3
|2-3
|9
|5
|5
|2
|1
|78
|3.68
|Thielbar
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|6.28
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kaprielian
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|89
|4.50
|Moll
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|0.79
|Jackson, W, 1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|34
|3.12
|Jiménez, S, 7-7
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|0.59
Inherited runners-scored_Thielbar 2-0, Jiménez 2-0. HBP_Winder (Laureano).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Paul Clemons.
T_3:20. A_3,640 (46,847).
