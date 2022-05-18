Oakland 5, Minnesota 2

Minnesota
Oakland
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|11
|5
|
|Arraez 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kemp 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowrie dh
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|Sánchez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bthancourt pr-dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Laureano rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gordon lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brown 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Garlick ph-lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Celestino cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lewis ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Barrera lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miranda 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Smith 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pache cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Minnesota
|000
|011
|000
|—
|2
|Oakland
|000
|200
|30x
|—
|5
E_Moll (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Oakland 0. LOB_Minnesota 8, Oakland 10. 2B_Lewis (4), Andrus (7), Brown (6). HR_Lewis (2), Sánchez (4), K.Smith (2).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bundy
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Winder L,2-2
|3
|2-3
|9
|5
|5
|2
|1
|Thielbar
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kaprielian
|5
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|6
|Moll
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Jackson W,1-1
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Jiménez S,7-7
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Winder (Laureano).
Umpires_Home, Nestor Ceja; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Paul Clemons.
T_3:20. A_3,640 (46,847).
