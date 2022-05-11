Oakland 9, Detroit 0

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|9
|7
|5
|
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.225
|Neuse dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Pinder lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.214
|Laureano rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.167
|Barrera rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bethancourt 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.245
|Smith 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.217
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.172
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|0
|7
|
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|W.Castro lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.149
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Hill cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Oakland
|123
|010
|002_9
|11
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000_0
|7
|0
E_Báez (3). LOB_Oakland 7, Detroit 6. 2B_Smith (6), Laureano (1), Hill (2). 3B_Neuse (2). RBIs_Murphy 2 (17), Pache (8), Kemp (5), Smith 2 (9), Bethancourt 2 (5), Laureano (1). SB_Laureano (1). CS_Pache (2). SF_Kemp, Murphy.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Murphy 2, Smith, Andrus); Detroit 2 (Cabrera, Meadows). RISP_Oakland 5 for 12; Detroit 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Neuse, Bethancourt, Candelario. GIDP_Smith, Schoop.
DP_Oakland 1 (Smith, Kemp); Detroit 1 (Schoop, Torkelson).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Logue, W, 2-1
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|6
|97
|1.35
|Moll
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Grimm
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|5.00
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wentz, L, 0-1
|2
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|1
|73
|20.25
|Peralta
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|43
|0.71
|Lange
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.31
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.75
|Fulmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.46
|Soto
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|27
|4.00
Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0. WP_Wentz.
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Will Little; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:04. A_15,375 (41,083).
