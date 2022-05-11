Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 9, Detroit 0

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 10:31 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 9 11 9 7 5
Kemp 2b 3 0 0 1 1 0 .225
Neuse dh 4 2 1 0 1 1 .290
Pinder lf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .253
Murphy c 3 1 1 2 1 1 .214
Laureano rf 3 2 1 1 2 0 .167
Barrera rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Bethancourt 1b 5 2 3 2 0 0 .245
Smith 3b 5 0 1 2 0 2 .217
Andrus ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .198
Pache cf 3 0 1 1 1 0 .172
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 0 7 0 0 7
Meadows rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .281
Báez ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .225
Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .207
Cabrera dh 4 0 3 0 0 1 .268
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .152
W.Castro lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .306
Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .149
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Hill cf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .270
Oakland 123 010 002_9 11 0
Detroit 000 000 000_0 7 0

E_Báez (3). LOB_Oakland 7, Detroit 6. 2B_Smith (6), Laureano (1), Hill (2). 3B_Neuse (2). RBIs_Murphy 2 (17), Pache (8), Kemp (5), Smith 2 (9), Bethancourt 2 (5), Laureano (1). SB_Laureano (1). CS_Pache (2). SF_Kemp, Murphy.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 4 (Murphy 2, Smith, Andrus); Detroit 2 (Cabrera, Meadows). RISP_Oakland 5 for 12; Detroit 0 for 3.

        Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future? During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.

Runners moved up_Neuse, Bethancourt, Candelario. GIDP_Smith, Schoop.

DP_Oakland 1 (Smith, Kemp); Detroit 1 (Schoop, Torkelson).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Logue, W, 2-1 7 5 0 0 0 6 97 1.35
Moll 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Grimm 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 5.00
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wentz, L, 0-1 2 2-3 7 6 6 2 1 73 20.25
Peralta 2 1-3 3 1 1 2 1 43 0.71
Lange 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.31
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 0.75
Fulmer 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 1.46
Soto 1 1 2 2 2 1 27 4.00

Inherited runners-scored_Peralta 1-0. WP_Wentz.

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Will Little; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:04. A_15,375 (41,083).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|18 2022 - FAR Supplement - DTAR -...
5|18 Military Families Research Interest...
5|18 Cortex Symphony 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories