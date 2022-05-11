Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Oakland 9, Detroit 0

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 10:31 pm
< a min read
      
Oakland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 9 11 9 Totals 33 0 7 0
Kemp 2b 3 0 0 1 Meadows rf 4 0 0 0
Neuse dh 4 2 1 0 Báez ss 4 0 1 0
Pinder lf 5 1 1 0 Candelario 3b 4 0 1 0
Murphy c 3 1 1 2 Cabrera dh 4 0 3 0
Laureano rf 3 2 1 1 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0
Barrera rf 0 0 0 0 W.Castro lf 4 0 0 0
Bethancourt 1b 5 2 3 2 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0
Smith 3b 5 0 1 2 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0
Andrus ss 3 1 2 0 Hill cf 3 0 2 0
Pache cf 3 0 1 1
Oakland 123 010 002 9
Detroit 000 000 000 0

E_Báez (3). DP_Oakland 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Detroit 6. 2B_Smith (6), Laureano (1), Hill (2). 3B_Neuse (2). SB_Laureano (1). SF_Kemp (2), Murphy (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Logue W,2-1 7 5 0 0 0 6
Moll 1 0 0 0 0 1
Grimm 1 2 0 0 0 0
Detroit
Wentz L,0-1 2 2-3 7 6 6 2 1
Peralta 2 1-3 3 1 1 2 1
Lange 1 0 0 0 0 1
Barnes 1 0 0 0 0 0
Fulmer 1 0 0 0 1 1
Soto 1 1 2 2 2 1

WP_Wentz.

Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Will Little; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Greg Gibson.

        Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future? During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.

T_3:04. A_15,375 (41,083).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|18 2022 - FAR Supplement - DTAR -...
5|18 Military Families Research Interest...
5|18 Cortex Symphony 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories