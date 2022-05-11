Oakland 9, Detroit 0

|Oakland
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|34
|9
|11
|9
|Totals
|33
|0
|7
|0
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Neuse dh
|4
|2
|1
|0
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pinder lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Candelario 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Laureano rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Barrera rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Castro lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bethancourt 1b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Smith 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andrus ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Hill cf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Pache cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Oakland
|123
|010
|002
|—
|9
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Báez (3). DP_Oakland 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Oakland 7, Detroit 6. 2B_Smith (6), Laureano (1), Hill (2). 3B_Neuse (2). SB_Laureano (1). SF_Kemp (2), Murphy (2).
|Oakland
|Logue W,2-1
|7
|
|5
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Moll
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Grimm
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Detroit
|Wentz L,0-1
|2
|2-3
|7
|6
|6
|2
|1
|Peralta
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Lange
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Barnes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fulmer
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Soto
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
WP_Wentz.
Umpires_Home, Nate Tomlinson; First, Will Little; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:04. A_15,375 (41,083).
