Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Ogunbowale, Gray help Wings rally past Mystics, 94-86

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 9:42 pm
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 27 points, Allisha Gray had 21 and the Dallas Wings overcame a 15-point second-quarter deficit to beat the Washington Mystics 94-86 on Friday night.

Ogunbowale took over after Dallas (1-1) fell behind 38-23 with 3:34 remaining in the second quarter. She hit three straight 3-pointers in a minute second span, scoring 14 of her 18 points in the quarter from there to pull the Wings to 44-41 at halftime.

Gray tied it with a 3-pointer 20 seconds into the third period, accounting for 12 points to help the Wings take a 66-55 lead into the fourth. The Mystics (3-1) got no closer than six points in the final quarter.

Elena Delle Donne led Washington with 20 points, and Ariel Atkins had 19.

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future? During this exclusive webinar, we will discuss the ways in which the Army, Air Force, the Defense Information Systems Agency and industry leaders are using their ICAM strategy to shape the future of identity in the federal landscape.

Alysha Clark started for the Mystics. Clark, who had not played competitive basketball since March 2021 when she suffered a Lisfranc injury while playing in France, finished with nine points and four rebounds in 20 minutes.

Isabelle Harrison added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Dallas.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|20 2022 Procurement Playbook - DEPARTMENT...
5|20 The Best Supply Chain Logistics...
5|20 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories