Sports News

Orioles bring 4-game losing streak into matchup against the Yankees

The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

New York Yankees (26-9, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (14-22, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (3-1, 2.93 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Orioles: Spenser Watkins (0-1, 5.19 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -227, Orioles +188; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles aim to break their four-game skid when they play the New York Yankees.

Baltimore has gone 9-8 at home and 14-22 overall. The Orioles have an 8-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

New York has gone 14-4 at home and 26-9 overall. Yankees hitters are batting a collective .242, the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play.

Tuesday’s game is the eighth time these teams match up this season. The Yankees have a 5-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has five home runs, eight walks and 15 RBI while hitting .253 for the Orioles. Trey Mancini is 13-for-37 with two home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

Anthony Rizzo has five doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 24 RBI while hitting .224 for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 12-for-34 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .227 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Yankees: 8-2, .238 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Jorge Mateo: day-to-day (shoulder), Austin Hays: day-to-day (hand), Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist/forearm), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Yankees: Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (lat), Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Top Stories