Orioles play the Red Sox in series rubber match

Boston Red Sox (9-13, fourth in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (7-13, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-3, 8.27 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (1-1, 3.52 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -155, Orioles +133; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Baltimore Orioles and the Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Baltimore has gone 4-4 in home games and 7-13 overall. The Orioles have a 0-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Boston is 9-13 overall and 3-4 at home. Red Sox hitters are batting a collective .225, which ranks ninth in the AL.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has a home run, eight walks and six RBI while hitting .292 for the Orioles. Ryan Mountcastle is 9-for-33 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads Boston with three home runs while slugging .467. Christian Arroyo is 4-for-21 with a home run and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .215 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .217 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Trey Mancini: day-to-day (ribs), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 10-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Red Sox: J.D. Martinez: day-to-day (abductor), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

