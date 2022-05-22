Trending:
Orioles reach 2-year deal with injured lefty John Means

The Associated Press
May 22, 2022 8:24 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Orioles have agreed to a $,5,925,000, two-year contract with left-handed pitcher John Means, avoiding arbitration.

Means is out for the season following Tommy John surgery. His salary was $593,500 last year. He originally asked for $3.1 million and the team offered $2.7 million for this season.

His deal calls for $2.95 million this year and $2,975,000 in 2023.

Means went 6-9 with a 3.62 ERA last season, including a no-hitter at Seattle in May. He made two starts this year, including one on opening day.

Means had been scheduled for a hearing next Thursday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

