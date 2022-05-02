Trending:
Panthers agree to terms with former All-Pro returner Roberts

The Associated Press
May 2, 2022 8:48 pm
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers solidified their return game on Monday, agreeing to terms on a one-year contract with Andre Roberts.

Roberts, a 2018 All-Pro selection, led the NFL in kickoff return yards (1,010) last year while spending time with Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers.

The 34-year-old Roberts has averaged 26 yards per kickoff return and 8.7 yards per punt return during his 12-year NFL career. His 8,578 combined return yards on kickoffs and punts are the most in the NFL since 2010. He has six combined return touchdowns during his career, including a 101-yard kickoff return last season for at TD with the Chargers.

Roberts was also voted second-team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021.

