PGA Championship Leaders Cards

|Friday
|At Southern Hills Country Club
|Tulsa, Okla.
|Yardage: 7,556; Par: 70
|Second Round
|Par out
|444
|453
|434-35
|Will Zalatoris
|344
|453
|434-34
|Mito Pereira
|434
|343
|334-31
|Justin Thomas
|444
|443
|433-33
|Bubba Watson
|435
|343
|433-32
___
|Par in
|434
|534
|444-35-70—140
|Will Zalatoris
|423
|434
|434-31-65—131
|Mito Pereira
|325
|534
|344-33-64—132
|Justin Thomas
|334
|444
|444-34-67—134
|Bubba Watson
|324
|443
|434-31-63—135
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.