PGA Championship Leaders Cards

Friday At Southern Hills Country Club Tulsa, Okla. Yardage: 7,556; Par: 70 Second Round Par out 444 453 434-35 Will Zalatoris 344 453 434-34 Mito Pereira 434 343 334-31 Justin Thomas 444 443 433-33 Bubba Watson 435 343 433-32

___

Par in 434 534 444-35-70—140 Will Zalatoris 423 434 434-31-65—131 Mito Pereira 325 534 344-33-64—132 Justin Thomas 334 444 444-34-67—134 Bubba Watson 324 443 434-31-63—135

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.