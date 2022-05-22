PGA Championship Leaders Cards

Sunday
Sunday
At Southern Hills Country Club
Tulsa, Okla.
Yardage: 7,365; Par: 70
Final Round
|Par out
|444
|453
|434
|–
|35
|Justin Thomas
|445
|444
|433
|–
|35
|Will Zalatoris
|444
|344
|534
|–
|35
|Mito Pereira
|445
|443
|544
|–
|37
|Cameron Young
|534
|443
|443
|–
|34
|Par in
|434
|534
|444
|–
|35
|–
|70
|
|
|Justin Thomas
|423
|534
|434
|–
|32
|_
|67-67-74-67
|_
|275
|Will Zalatoris
|435
|534
|534
|–
|36
|_
|66-65-73-71
|_
|275
|Mito Pereira
|435
|444
|446
|–
|38
|_
|68-64-69-75
|_
|276
|Cameron Young
|434
|544
|634
|–
|37
|_
|71-67-67-71
|_
|276
