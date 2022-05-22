PGA Championship Leaders Cards

Sunday

Sunday

At Southern Hills Country Club

Tulsa, Okla.

Yardage: 7,365; Par: 70

Final Round

Par out 444 453 434 – 35 Justin Thomas 445 444 433 – 35 Will Zalatoris 444 344 534 – 35 Mito Pereira 445 443 544 – 37 Cameron Young 534 443 443 – 34

Par in 434 534 444 – 35 – 70 Justin Thomas 423 534 434 – 32 _ 67-67-74-67 _ 275 Will Zalatoris 435 534 534 – 36 _ 66-65-73-71 _ 275 Mito Pereira 435 444 446 – 38 _ 68-64-69-75 _ 276 Cameron Young 434 544 634 – 37 _ 71-67-67-71 _ 276

