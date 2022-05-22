PGA Championship Leaders Cards

Trending:
The Associated Press
May 22, 2022
Sunday

At Southern Hills Country Club

Tulsa, Okla.

Yardage: 7,365; Par: 70

Final Round

Par out 444 453 434 35
Justin Thomas 445 444 433 35
Will Zalatoris 444 344 534 35
Mito Pereira 445 443 544 37
Cameron Young 534 443 443 34
Par in 434 534 444 35 70
Justin Thomas 423 534 434 32 _ 67-67-74-67 _ 275
Will Zalatoris 435 534 534 36 _ 66-65-73-71 _ 275
Mito Pereira 435 444 446 38 _ 68-64-69-75 _ 276
Cameron Young 434 544 634 37 _ 71-67-67-71 _ 276

