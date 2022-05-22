Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

PGA Championship Leaders Cards

The Associated Press
May 22, 2022 7:55 pm
< a min read
      
Sunday
At Southern Hills Country Club
Tulsa, Okla.
Yardage: 7,556; Par: 70
Final Round
Par out 444 453 434-35
x-Justin Thomas 445 444 443-35
Will Zalatoris 444 344 534-35
Cameron Young 534 443 443-34
Mito Pereira 445 443 544-37

___

Par in 434 534 444-35-70—280
x-Justin Thomas 423 534 434-32-67—275
Will Zalatoris 435 534 534-36-71—275
Cameron Young 434 544 634-37-71—276
Mito Pereira 435 444 446-38-75—276

___

x-Thomas (4-3-4) defeated Zalatoris (4-4-4) in a three-hole aggregate playoff at Nos. 13, 17 and 18.

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future?

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News