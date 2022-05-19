PGA Championship Scores

Thursday

At Southern Hills Country Club

Tulsa, Okla.

Purse: $12 million

Yardage: 7,365; Par: 70

First Round Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland

34-31—65 Tom Hoge, United States

33-33—66 Will Zalatoris, United States

33-33—66 READ MORE

Thursday

At Southern Hills Country Club

Tulsa, Okla.

Purse: $12 million

Yardage: 7,365; Par: 70

First Round

Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland 34-31—65 Tom Hoge, United States 33-33—66 Will Zalatoris, United States 33-33—66 Abraham Ancer, Mexico 33-34—67 Matt Kuchar, United States 35-32—67 Justin Thomas, United States 35-32—67 Matt Fitzpatrick, England 34-34—68 Lucas Herbert, Australia 35-33—68 Chris Kirk, United States 33-35—68 Kevin Na, United States 33-35—68 Joaquin Niemann, Chile 35-33—68 Mito Pereira, Chile 35-33—68 Davis Riley, United States 35-33—68 Xander Schauffele, United States 34-34—68 Cameron Smith, Australia 31-37—68 Dean Burmester, South Africa 34-35—69 Stewart Cink, United States 34-35—69 Tony Finau, United States 34-35—69 Talor Gooch, United States 33-36—69 Beau Hossler, United States 36-33—69 Patton Kizzire, United States 35-34—69 Kyoung-Hoon Lee, South Korea 34-35—69 Thomas Pieters, Belgium 36-33—69 Patrick Reed, United States 34-35—69 Webb Simpson, United States 35-34—69 Aaron Wise, United States 34-35—69 Ryan Fox, New Zealand 35-35—70 Tyrrell Hatton, England 35-35—70 Russell Henley, United States 33-37—70 Max Homa, United States 36-34—70 Viktor Hovland, Norway 35-35—70 Shane Lowry, Ireland 35-35—70 Robert Macintyre, Scotland 37-33—70 Francesco Molinari, Italy 36-34—70 Alex Noren, Sweden 35-35—70 Brendan Steele, United States 35-35—70 Gary Woodland, United States 34-36—70 Sam Burns, United States 36-35—71 Jason Day, Australia 36-35—71 Tommy Fleetwood, England 35-36—71 Rickie Fowler, United States 35-36—71 Justin Harding, South Africa 35-36—71 Kramer Hickok, United States 35-36—71 Si Woo Kim, South Korea 35-36—71 Shaun Norris, South Africa 37-34—71 Seamus Power, Ireland 36-35—71 Justin Rose, England 37-34—71 Scottie Scheffler, United States 34-37—71 Adam Schenk, United States 34-37—71 Charl Schwartzel, South Africa 33-38—71 Sepp Straka, Austria 33-38—71 Kevin Streelman, United States 35-36—71 Harold Varner III, United States 37-34—71 Y.E. Yang, South Korea 33-38—71 Cameron Young, United States 35-36—71 Adri Arnaus, Spain 36-36—72 Keegan Bradley, United States 37-35—72 Laurie Canter, England 34-38—72 Alex Cejka, Germany 34-38—72 John Daly, United States 34-38—72 Cameron Davis, Australia 36-36—72 Jason Dufner, United States 37-35—72 Lanto Griffin, United States 36-36—72 Yuki Inamori, Japan 37-35—72 Chan Kim, United States 35-37—72 Kevin Kisner, United States 37-35—72 Marc Leishman, Australia 35-37—72 Hideki Matsuyama, Japan 36-36—72 Keith Mitchell, United States 33-39—72 Collin Morikawa, United States 35-37—72 Jesse Mueller, United States 38-34—72 J.J. Spaun, United States 35-37—72 Jordan Spieth, United States 35-37—72 Henrik Stenson, Sweden 36-36—72 Cameron Tringale, United States 37-35—72 Bubba Watson, United States 37-35—72 Bernd Wiesberger, Austria 35-37—72 Alex Beach, United States 35-38—73 Rich Beem, United States 37-36—73 Daniel Berger, United States 36-37—73 Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 35-38—73 Matthew Borchert, United States 37-36—73 Joel Dahmen, United States 37-36—73 Sergio Garcia, Spain 35-38—73 Branden Grace, South Africa 37-36—73 Adam Hadwin, Canada 35-38—73 Dustin Johnson, United States 36-37—73 Matt Jones, Australia 37-36—73 Jinichiro Kozuma, Japan 34-39—73 Anirban Lahiri, India 38-35—73 Min Woo Lee, Australia 38-35—73 Denny McCarthy, United States 37-36—73 Maverick McNealy, United States 37-36—73 Troy Merritt, United States 39-34—73 Louis Oosthuizen, South Africa 37-36—73 Ryan Palmer, United States 35-38—73 Jon Rahm, Spain 36-37—73 Jhonattan Vegas, Venezuela 35-38—73 Richard Bland, England 37-37—74 Cameron Champ, United States 36-38—74 Brian Harman, United States 36-38—74 Garrick Higgo, South Africa 38-36—74 Harry Higgs, United States 36-38—74 Sam Horsfield, England 34-40—74 Rikuya Hoshino, Japan 35-39—74 Zach Johnson, United States 38-36—74 Russell Knox, Scotland 38-36—74 Jason Kokrak, United States 36-38—74 Luke List, United States 37-37—74 Sebastian Munoz, Colombia 36-38—74 Hudson Swafford, United States 38-36—74 Daniel Van Tonder, South Africa 36-38—74 Tiger Woods, United States 39-35—74 Lucas Glover, United States 36-39—75 Billy Horschel, United States 39-36—75 Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand 38-37—75 Brooks Koepka, United States 40-35—75 Kyle Mendoza, United States 37-38—75 Erik Van Rooyen, South Africa 38-37—75 Ryan Vermeer, United States 39-36—75 Lee Westwood, England 40-35—75 Ryan Brehm, United States 37-39—76 Patrick Cantlay, United States 38-38—76 Corey Conners, Canada 37-39—76 Martin Kaymer, Germany 40-36—76 Bio Kim, South Korea 37-39—76 Shaun Micheel, United States 38-38—76 Ian Poulter, England 37-39—76 Matthew Wolff, United States 38-38—76 Tim Feenstra, United States 38-39—77 Padraig Harrington, Ireland 38-39—77 Mackenzie Hughes, Canada 39-38—77 Takumi Kanaya, Japan 38-39—77 Pablo Larrazabal, Spain 38-39—77 Chad Ramey, United States 37-40—77 Adam Scott, Australia 36-41—77 Wyatt Worthington, United States 38-39—77 Oliver Bekker, South Africa 38-40—78 Brandon Bingaman, United States 37-41—78 Michael Block, United States 37-41—78 Paul Dickinson, United States 39-39—78 Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark 38-40—78 Austin Hurt, United States 36-42—78 Colin Inglis, United States 41-37—78 Nic Ishee, United States 37-41—78 Joohyung Kim, South Korea 40-38—78 Dylan Newman, United States 41-37—78 Scott Stallings, United States 38-40—78 Shawn Warren, United States 40-38—78 Tyler Collet, United States 40-39—79 Jared Jones, United States 38-41—79 Ryosuke Kinoshita, Japan 38-41—79 Carlos Ortiz, Mexico 38-41—79 Casey Pyne, United States 39-40—79 Zac Oakley, United States 42-39—81 Sean McCarty, United States 39-43—82

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.