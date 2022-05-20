PGA Championship Tee Times

TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ Tee times for Saturday’s third round of the PGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club (all times ET)
8 a.m. _ Brian Harman
8:10 a.m. _ Lucas Glover, Sebastian Munoz
8:20 a.m. _ Cameron Davis, Rikuya Hoshino
TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ Tee times for Saturday’s third round of the PGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club (all times ET)
8 a.m. _ Brian Harman
8:10 a.m. _ Lucas Glover, Sebastian Munoz
8:20 a.m. _ Cameron Davis, Rikuya Hoshino
8:30 a.m. _ Patton Kizzire, Hideki Matsuyama
8:40 a.m. _ Luke List, Maverick McNealy
8:50 a.m. _ Keith Mitchell, Charl Schwartzel
9 a.m. _ Billy Horschel, Louis Oosthuizen
9:10 a.m. _ Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson
9:20 a.m. _ Adam Hadwin, Si Woo Kim
9:30 a.m. _ Shaun Norris, Tiger Woods
9:40 a.m. _ Troy Merritt, Kevin Streelman
9:50 a.m. _ Adam Schenk, Sepp Straka
10 a.m. _ Jason Day, Russell Henley
10:10 a.m. _ Justin Harding, Marc Leishman
10:20 a.m. _ Laurie Canter, Brendan Steele
10:30 a.m. _ Francesco Molinari, Thomas Pieters
10:40 a.m. _ Kramer Hickok, Jon Rahm
11 a.m. _ Keegan Bradley, Harold Varner III
11:10 a.m. _ Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak
11:20 a.m. _ Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Shane Lowry
11:30 a.m. _ Lanto Griffin, Justin Rose
11:40 a.m. _ Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth
11:50 a.m. _ Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele
12 p.m. _ Robert Macintyre, Aaron Wise
12:10 p.m. _ Tommy Fleetwood, Lucas Herbert
12:20 p.m. _ Rickie Fowler, Ryan Fox
12:30 p.m. _ Tom Hoge, Beau Hossler
12:40 p.m. _ Adri Arnaus, Viktor Hovland
12:50 p.m. _ Seamus Power, Cameron Tringale
1 p.m. _ Kevin Na, Patrick Reed
1:10 p.m. _ Max Homa, Bernd Wiesberger
1:20 p.m. _ Talor Gooch, Joaquin Niemann
1:30 p.m. _ Sam Burns, Gary Woodland
1:40 p.m. _ Cameron Smith, Cameron Young
1:50 p.m. _ Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar
2:10 p.m. _ Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk
2:20 p.m. _ Matt Fitzpatrick, Davis Riley
2:30 p.m. _ Abraham Ancer, Rory McIlroy
2:40 p.m. _ Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson
2:50 p.m. _ Mito Pereira, Will Zalatoris
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.