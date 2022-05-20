PGA Championship Tee Times

TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ Tee times for Saturday’s third round of the PGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club (all times ET) 8 a.m. _ Brian Harman 8:10 a.m. _ Lucas Glover, Sebastian Munoz 8:20 a.m. _ Cameron Davis, Rikuya Hoshino ... READ MORE

TULSA, Okla. (AP) _ Tee times for Saturday’s third round of the PGA Championship at the Southern Hills Country Club (all times ET)

8 a.m. _ Brian Harman

8:10 a.m. _ Lucas Glover, Sebastian Munoz

8:20 a.m. _ Cameron Davis, Rikuya Hoshino

8:30 a.m. _ Patton Kizzire, Hideki Matsuyama

8:40 a.m. _ Luke List, Maverick McNealy

8:50 a.m. _ Keith Mitchell, Charl Schwartzel

9 a.m. _ Billy Horschel, Louis Oosthuizen

9:10 a.m. _ Collin Morikawa, Webb Simpson

9:20 a.m. _ Adam Hadwin, Si Woo Kim

9:30 a.m. _ Shaun Norris, Tiger Woods

9:40 a.m. _ Troy Merritt, Kevin Streelman

9:50 a.m. _ Adam Schenk, Sepp Straka

10 a.m. _ Jason Day, Russell Henley

10:10 a.m. _ Justin Harding, Marc Leishman

10:20 a.m. _ Laurie Canter, Brendan Steele

10:30 a.m. _ Francesco Molinari, Thomas Pieters

10:40 a.m. _ Kramer Hickok, Jon Rahm

11 a.m. _ Keegan Bradley, Harold Varner III

11:10 a.m. _ Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak

11:20 a.m. _ Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Shane Lowry

11:30 a.m. _ Lanto Griffin, Justin Rose

11:40 a.m. _ Denny McCarthy, Jordan Spieth

11:50 a.m. _ Tony Finau, Xander Schauffele

12 p.m. _ Robert Macintyre, Aaron Wise

12:10 p.m. _ Tommy Fleetwood, Lucas Herbert

12:20 p.m. _ Rickie Fowler, Ryan Fox

12:30 p.m. _ Tom Hoge, Beau Hossler

12:40 p.m. _ Adri Arnaus, Viktor Hovland

12:50 p.m. _ Seamus Power, Cameron Tringale

1 p.m. _ Kevin Na, Patrick Reed

1:10 p.m. _ Max Homa, Bernd Wiesberger

1:20 p.m. _ Talor Gooch, Joaquin Niemann

1:30 p.m. _ Sam Burns, Gary Woodland

1:40 p.m. _ Cameron Smith, Cameron Young

1:50 p.m. _ Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Kuchar

2:10 p.m. _ Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk

2:20 p.m. _ Matt Fitzpatrick, Davis Riley

2:30 p.m. _ Abraham Ancer, Rory McIlroy

2:40 p.m. _ Justin Thomas, Bubba Watson

2:50 p.m. _ Mito Pereira, Will Zalatoris

