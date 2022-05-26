Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
32
4
6
4
2
7
Hoskins 1b
4
0
1
0
0
1
.223
Bohm 3b
4
0
0
0
0
3
.287
Harper dh
4
1
1
0
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|0
|1
|11
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.251
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.277
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Arcia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.103
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|210_4
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001_1
|5
|0
LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 6. 2B_Herrera (7), Castellanos (11), Olson 2 (18). HR_Realmuto (3), off Wright. RBIs_Realmuto (12), Herrera 2 (12), Castellanos (23).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Stott); Atlanta 3 (Arcia, d’Arnaud, Olson). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 6; Atlanta 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_d’Arnaud. GIDP_Harper.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Olson).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, W, 2-4
|8
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|10
|109
|3.56
|Knebel
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|2.89
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wright, L, 4-3
|6
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|5
|92
|2.68
|Smith
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.63
|Chavez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|5.00
|Lee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Knebel 1-1, Smith 2-2. HBP_Nola (Olson), Wright (Realmuto). WP_Knebel.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:43. A_33,188 (41,084).
