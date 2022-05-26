Trending:
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

The Associated Press
May 26, 2022 10:18 pm
< a min read
      

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 4 6 4 2 7
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .223
Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .287
Harper dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .316
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .249
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Schwarber lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .194
Realmuto c 3 2 1 1 0 0 .240
Herrera cf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .269
Stott ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .119
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 0 1 11
Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .244
Olson 1b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .251
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Contreras dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .277
Duvall rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .195
Arcia lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .318
Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .103
Philadelphia 001 000 210_4 6 0
Atlanta 000 000 001_1 5 0

LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 6. 2B_Herrera (7), Castellanos (11), Olson 2 (18). HR_Realmuto (3), off Wright. RBIs_Realmuto (12), Herrera 2 (12), Castellanos (23).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Stott); Atlanta 3 (Arcia, d’Arnaud, Olson). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 6; Atlanta 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_d’Arnaud. GIDP_Harper.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Olson).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, W, 2-4 8 1-3 5 1 1 0 10 109 3.56
Knebel 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.89
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wright, L, 4-3 6 2-3 3 3 3 2 5 92 2.68
Smith 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.63
Chavez 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 5.00
Lee 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Knebel 1-1, Smith 2-2. HBP_Nola (Olson), Wright (Realmuto). WP_Knebel.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:43. A_33,188 (41,084).

Top Stories