Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

32

4

6

4

2

7 Hoskins 1b

4

0

1

0

0

1

.223 Bohm 3b

4

0

0

0

0

3

.287 Harper dh

4

1

1

0 READ MORE

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 4 6 4 2 7 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .223 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .287 Harper dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .316 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .249 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289 Schwarber lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .194 Realmuto c 3 2 1 1 0 0 .240 Herrera cf 4 0 2 2 0 1 .269 Stott ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .119

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 0 1 11 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .268 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .244 Olson 1b 3 1 2 0 0 1 .251 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Contreras dh 3 0 1 0 1 2 .277 Duvall rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .195 Arcia lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .318 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .103

Philadelphia 001 000 210_4 6 0 Atlanta 000 000 001_1 5 0

LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 6. 2B_Herrera (7), Castellanos (11), Olson 2 (18). HR_Realmuto (3), off Wright. RBIs_Realmuto (12), Herrera 2 (12), Castellanos (23).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 2 (Segura, Stott); Atlanta 3 (Arcia, d’Arnaud, Olson). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 6; Atlanta 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_d’Arnaud. GIDP_Harper.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Olson).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, W, 2-4 8 1-3 5 1 1 0 10 109 3.56 Knebel 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 15 2.89

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wright, L, 4-3 6 2-3 3 3 3 2 5 92 2.68 Smith 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 3.63 Chavez 1 2 1 1 0 1 16 5.00 Lee 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Knebel 1-1, Smith 2-2. HBP_Nola (Olson), Wright (Realmuto). WP_Knebel.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:43. A_33,188 (41,084).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.