Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia Atlanta ab

r

h

bi ab

r

h

bi Totals

32

4

6

4 Totals

32

1

5

0 Hoskins 1b

4

0

1

0 Albies 2b

4

0

0

0 Bohm 3b

4

0

0

0 Swanson... READ MORE

Philadelphia Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 4 6 4 Totals 32 1 5 0 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 Harper dh 4 1 1 0 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 1 Olson 1b 3 1 2 0 Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 3 1 0 0 Contreras dh 3 0 1 0 Realmuto c 3 2 1 1 Duvall rf 4 0 0 0 Herrera cf 4 0 2 2 Arcia lf 3 0 0 0 Stott ss 2 0 0 0 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0

Philadelphia 001 000 210 — 4 Atlanta 000 000 001 — 1

DP_Philadelphia 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 6. 2B_Herrera (7), Castellanos (11), Olson 2 (18). HR_Realmuto (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Nola W,2-4 8 1-3 5 1 1 0 10 Knebel 2-3 0 0 0 1 1

Atlanta Wright L,4-3 6 2-3 3 3 3 2 5 Smith 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 Chavez 1 2 1 1 0 1 Lee 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Nola (Olson), Wright (Realmuto). WP_Knebel.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:43. A_33,188 (41,084).

