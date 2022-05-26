Trending:
Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

The Associated Press
May 26, 2022 10:18 pm
Philadelphia

Atlanta

Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 4 6 4 Totals 32 1 5 0
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 0 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0
Harper dh 4 1 1 0 Riley 3b 4 0 1 0
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 1 Olson 1b 3 1 2 0
Segura 2b 4 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0
Schwarber lf 3 1 0 0 Contreras dh 3 0 1 0
Realmuto c 3 2 1 1 Duvall rf 4 0 0 0
Herrera cf 4 0 2 2 Arcia lf 3 0 0 0
Stott ss 2 0 0 0 Heredia cf 3 0 0 0
Philadelphia 001 000 210 4
Atlanta 000 000 001 1

DP_Philadelphia 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 6. 2B_Herrera (7), Castellanos (11), Olson 2 (18). HR_Realmuto (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola W,2-4 8 1-3 5 1 1 0 10
Knebel 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Atlanta
Wright L,4-3 6 2-3 3 3 3 2 5
Smith 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Chavez 1 2 1 1 0 1
Lee 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Nola (Olson), Wright (Realmuto). WP_Knebel.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:43. A_33,188 (41,084).

Top Stories