Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 1

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|6
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harper dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera cf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Arcia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stott ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|001
|000
|210
|—
|4
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
DP_Philadelphia 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 4, Atlanta 6. 2B_Herrera (7), Castellanos (11), Olson 2 (18). HR_Realmuto (3).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola W,2-4
|8
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|0
|10
|Knebel
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wright L,4-3
|6
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|2
|5
|Smith
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chavez
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Lee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Nola (Olson), Wright (Realmuto). WP_Knebel.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:43. A_33,188 (41,084).
