Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 3

The Associated Press
May 23, 2022 11:13 pm
< a min read
      

READ MORE
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 10 7 8 11
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 3 1 1 .229
Bohm 3b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .292
Harper dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .292
Castellanos rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Segura 2b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .294
Schwarber lf 2 2 0 0 3 2 .200
Realmuto c 4 2 2 1 1 1 .232
Camargo ss 4 1 1 0 1 2 .260
Quinn cf 3 1 1 2 1 2 .188
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 3 11 3 1 12
Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Contreras lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .270
Ozuna dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .232
d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .270
Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .244
Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .240
Riley 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .231
Duvall cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .193
Swanson ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .236
Philadelphia 033 100 000_7 10 1
Atlanta 000 010 110_3 11 0

E_Familia (1). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Atlanta 7. 2B_Hoskins (8), Quinn (1), Contreras (1), Riley (10). 3B_Realmuto (2). RBIs_Hoskins 3 (23), Realmuto (10), Quinn 2 (3), Segura (17), Swanson (20), Riley (19), Albies (18). SB_Segura (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Hoskins, Quinn, Segura 2, Camargo, Realmuto, Harper); Atlanta 4 (Riley, Olson, Acuña Jr. 2). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 14; Atlanta 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Harper, Castellanos, Camargo. GIDP_Castellanos, d’Arnaud.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Camargo, Segura, Hoskins); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Olson).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wheeler, W, 3-3 6 2-3 8 2 2 0 10 105 3.38
Familia 1 2 1 1 0 0 23 4.60
Brogdon 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 16 2.84
Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.00
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Davidson, L, 1-1 2 2-3 4 5 5 4 2 76 8.71
Chavez 1 2-3 5 2 2 2 3 46 4.76
Lee 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 28 0.00
O’Day 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 4.22
Stephens 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 1.23

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 1-0, Brogdon 1-1, Chavez 1-1, Lee 1-0. WP_Wheeler.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:37. A_41,762 (41,084).

