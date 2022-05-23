Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 7 10 7 8 11 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 3 1 1 .229 Bohm 3b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .292 Harper dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .292 Castellanos rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Segura 2b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .294 Schwarber lf 2 2 0 0 3 2 .200 Realmuto c 4 2 2 1 1 1 .232 Camargo ss 4 1 1 0 1 2 .260 Quinn cf 3 1 1 2 1 2 .188

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 3 11 3 1 12 Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Contreras lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .270 Ozuna dh 4 0 2 0 0 1 .232 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .270 Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .244 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .240 Riley 3b 4 1 2 1 0 2 .231 Duvall cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .193 Swanson ss 4 0 2 1 0 1 .236

Philadelphia 033 100 000_7 10 1 Atlanta 000 010 110_3 11 0

E_Familia (1). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Atlanta 7. 2B_Hoskins (8), Quinn (1), Contreras (1), Riley (10). 3B_Realmuto (2). RBIs_Hoskins 3 (23), Realmuto (10), Quinn 2 (3), Segura (17), Swanson (20), Riley (19), Albies (18). SB_Segura (6).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Hoskins, Quinn, Segura 2, Camargo, Realmuto, Harper); Atlanta 4 (Riley, Olson, Acuña Jr. 2). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 14; Atlanta 4 for 8.

Runners moved up_Harper, Castellanos, Camargo. GIDP_Castellanos, d’Arnaud.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Camargo, Segura, Hoskins); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Olson).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler, W, 3-3 6 2-3 8 2 2 0 10 105 3.38 Familia 1 2 1 1 0 0 23 4.60 Brogdon 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 16 2.84 Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.00

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Davidson, L, 1-1 2 2-3 4 5 5 4 2 76 8.71 Chavez 1 2-3 5 2 2 2 3 46 4.76 Lee 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 28 0.00 O’Day 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 4.22 Stephens 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 1.23

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 1-0, Brogdon 1-1, Chavez 1-1, Lee 1-0. WP_Wheeler.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:37. A_41,762 (41,084).

