Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 3

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|8
|11
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.229
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.292
|Harper dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Segura 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Schwarber lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.200
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.232
|Camargo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.260
|Quinn cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.188
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|3
|11
|3
|1
|12
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.274
|Contreras lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.244
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Duvall cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.193
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.236
|Philadelphia
|033
|100
|000_7
|10
|1
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|110_3
|11
|0
E_Familia (1). LOB_Philadelphia 10, Atlanta 7. 2B_Hoskins (8), Quinn (1), Contreras (1), Riley (10). 3B_Realmuto (2). RBIs_Hoskins 3 (23), Realmuto (10), Quinn 2 (3), Segura (17), Swanson (20), Riley (19), Albies (18). SB_Segura (6).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 7 (Hoskins, Quinn, Segura 2, Camargo, Realmuto, Harper); Atlanta 4 (Riley, Olson, Acuña Jr. 2). RISP_Philadelphia 3 for 14; Atlanta 4 for 8.
Runners moved up_Harper, Castellanos, Camargo. GIDP_Castellanos, d’Arnaud.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Camargo, Segura, Hoskins); Atlanta 1 (Albies, Olson).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler, W, 3-3
|6
|2-3
|8
|2
|2
|0
|10
|105
|3.38
|Familia
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|23
|4.60
|Brogdon
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.84
|Knebel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Davidson, L, 1-1
|2
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|4
|2
|76
|8.71
|Chavez
|1
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|46
|4.76
|Lee
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|28
|0.00
|O’Day
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|4.22
|Stephens
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.23
Inherited runners-scored_Familia 1-0, Brogdon 1-1, Chavez 1-1, Lee 1-0. WP_Wheeler.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:37. A_41,762 (41,084).
