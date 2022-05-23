Trending:
Sports News

Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 3

The Associated Press
May 23, 2022 11:13 pm
< a min read
      

Philadelphia

Atlanta

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals

Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 36 3 11 3
Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 3 Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 0 0
Bohm 3b 4 1 2 0 Contreras lf 4 1 2 0
Harper dh 5 0 1 0 Ozuna dh 4 0 2 0
Castellanos rf 5 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0
Segura 2b 5 0 2 1 Olson 1b 3 0 1 0
Schwarber lf 2 2 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1
Realmuto c 4 2 2 1 Riley 3b 4 1 2 1
Camargo ss 4 1 1 0 Duvall cf 4 0 0 0
Quinn cf 3 1 1 2 Swanson ss 4 0 2 1
Philadelphia 033 100 000 7
Atlanta 000 010 110 3

E_Familia (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Atlanta 7. 2B_Hoskins (8), Quinn (1), Contreras (1), Riley (10). 3B_Realmuto (2). SB_Segura (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Wheeler W,3-3 6 2-3 8 2 2 0 10
Familia 1 2 1 1 0 0
Brogdon 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 1
Atlanta
Davidson L,1-1 2 2-3 4 5 5 4 2
Chavez 1 2-3 5 2 2 2 3
Lee 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
O’Day 1 0 0 0 1 2
Stephens 1 1 0 0 0 2

Familia pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Wheeler.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:37. A_41,762 (41,084).

