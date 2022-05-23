Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia
Atlanta
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|
|Totals
|36
|3
|11
|3
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Contreras lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Harper dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Camargo ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Duvall cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn cf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Philadelphia
|033
|100
|000
|—
|7
|Atlanta
|000
|010
|110
|—
|3
E_Familia (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Atlanta 7. 2B_Hoskins (8), Quinn (1), Contreras (1), Riley (10). 3B_Realmuto (2). SB_Segura (6).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler W,3-3
|6
|2-3
|8
|2
|2
|0
|10
|Familia
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Brogdon
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Knebel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Davidson L,1-1
|2
|2-3
|4
|5
|5
|4
|2
|Chavez
|1
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Lee
|2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|O’Day
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Stephens
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Familia pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
WP_Wheeler.
Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_3:37. A_41,762 (41,084).
Copyright
