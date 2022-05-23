Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 3

Philadelphia Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 36 3 11 3 Hoskins 1b 4 0 1 3 Acuña Jr. rf 5 0 0 0 Bohm 3b 4 1 2 0 Contreras lf 4 1 2 0 Harper dh 5 0 1 0 Ozuna dh 4 0 2 0 Castellanos rf 5 0 0 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 1 0 Segura 2b 5 0 2 1 Olson 1b 3 0 1 0 Schwarber lf 2 2 0 0 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 Realmuto c 4 2 2 1 Riley 3b 4 1 2 1 Camargo ss 4 1 1 0 Duvall cf 4 0 0 0 Quinn cf 3 1 1 2 Swanson ss 4 0 2 1

Philadelphia 033 100 000 — 7 Atlanta 000 010 110 — 3

E_Familia (1). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Atlanta 7. 2B_Hoskins (8), Quinn (1), Contreras (1), Riley (10). 3B_Realmuto (2). SB_Segura (6).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Wheeler W,3-3 6 2-3 8 2 2 0 10 Familia 1 2 1 1 0 0 Brogdon 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Knebel 1 0 0 0 0 1

Atlanta Davidson L,1-1 2 2-3 4 5 5 4 2 Chavez 1 2-3 5 2 2 2 3 Lee 2 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 O’Day 1 0 0 0 1 2 Stephens 1 1 0 0 0 2

Familia pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Wheeler.

Umpires_Home, Hunter Wendelstedt; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_3:37. A_41,762 (41,084).

