Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 44 9 17 9 2 10 Schwarber lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Quinn cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Bohm 3b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .317 Harper dh 4 2 3 0 1 0 .259 Castellanos rf 4 3 3 2 0 1 .311 a-Vierling ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .178 Realmuto c 5 0 2 2 0 1 .265 Segura 2b 4 2 2 3 0 0 .293 b-Camargo ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Hoskins 1b 5 1 3 2 0 1 .210 Herrera cf-lf 5 0 2 0 0 1 .297 Stott ss 4 0 0 0 1 2 .122

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 0 4 0 3 12 Toro 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .160 France 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .311 Rodríguez cf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .255 E.Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0 1 2 .200 Winker lf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Fairchild lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Torrens dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .163 Moore ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .192 Kelenic rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .146 Raleigh c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .069

Philadelphia 021 030 300_9 17 0 Seattle 000 000 000_0 4 0

a-struck out for Castellanos in the 8th. b-flied out for Segura in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 10, Seattle 7. 2B_Castellanos 2 (8), Herrera (4), Rodríguez (5). HR_Segura (4), off Flexen; Hoskins (3), off Flexen. RBIs_Segura 3 (10), Hoskins 2 (11), Realmuto 2 (7), Castellanos 2 (17). SB_Harper (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Camargo 2, Schwarber 2); Seattle 3 (Raleigh, Moore, Winker). RISP_Philadelphia 6 for 11; Seattle 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Realmuto. GIDP_Rodríguez.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Camargo, Stott, Hoskins).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA R.Suárez, W, 3-1 6 4 0 0 2 7 104 3.68 Morales 2 0 0 0 1 3 24 0.00 Norwood 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 8.00

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flexen, L, 1-5 5 9 6 6 1 5 91 4.24 Murfee 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00 Castillo 2-3 5 3 3 0 1 24 9.28 Young 2 1-3 3 0 0 1 3 39 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Young 2-0. HBP_R.Suárez (E.Suárez). PB_Raleigh (1).

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Junior Valentine.

T_3:01. A_15,881 (47,929).

