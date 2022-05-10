Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|44
|9
|17
|9
|2
|10
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Quinn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Bohm 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.317
|Harper dh
|4
|2
|3
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Castellanos rf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.311
|a-Vierling ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.265
|Segura 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.293
|b-Camargo ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.210
|Herrera cf-lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.297
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.122
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|3
|12
|
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.311
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|E.Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.200
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Fairchild lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Torrens dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.163
|Moore ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Kelenic rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.146
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.069
|Philadelphia
|021
|030
|300_9
|17
|0
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000_0
|4
|0
a-struck out for Castellanos in the 8th. b-flied out for Segura in the 8th.
LOB_Philadelphia 10, Seattle 7. 2B_Castellanos 2 (8), Herrera (4), Rodríguez (5). HR_Segura (4), off Flexen; Hoskins (3), off Flexen. RBIs_Segura 3 (10), Hoskins 2 (11), Realmuto 2 (7), Castellanos 2 (17). SB_Harper (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Camargo 2, Schwarber 2); Seattle 3 (Raleigh, Moore, Winker). RISP_Philadelphia 6 for 11; Seattle 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Realmuto. GIDP_Rodríguez.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Camargo, Stott, Hoskins).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|R.Suárez, W, 3-1
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|7
|104
|3.68
|Morales
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|24
|0.00
|Norwood
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|8.00
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flexen, L, 1-5
|5
|
|9
|6
|6
|1
|5
|91
|4.24
|Murfee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Castillo
|
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|24
|9.28
|Young
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|39
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Young 2-0. HBP_R.Suárez (E.Suárez). PB_Raleigh (1).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:01. A_15,881 (47,929).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.