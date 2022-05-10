Philadelphia 9, Seattle 0

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|44
|9
|17
|9
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toro 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Quinn cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|France 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Rodríguez cf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Harper dh
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|E.Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Vierling ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fairchild lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|5
|0
|2
|2
|
|Torrens dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Moore ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kelenic rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Raleigh c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Herrera cf-lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stott ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|021
|030
|300
|—
|9
|Seattle
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Philadelphia 1, Seattle 0. LOB_Philadelphia 10, Seattle 7. 2B_Castellanos 2 (8), Herrera (4), Rodríguez (5). HR_Segura (4), Hoskins (3). SB_Harper (4).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|R.Suárez W,3-1
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Morales
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Norwood
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Seattle
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flexen L,1-5
|5
|
|9
|6
|6
|1
|5
|Murfee
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo
|
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Young
|2
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
HBP_R.Suárez (E.Suárez).
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Junior Valentine.
T_3:01. A_15,881 (47,929).
