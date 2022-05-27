Philadelphia Union bring shutout streak into matchup with the New England Revolution

Philadelphia Union (6-1-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (4-5-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +106, Philadelphia +244, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union head into a matchup with the New England Revolution after putting together two straight shutout wins. The Revolution are 3-4-2 in Eastern Conference games. The Revolution are third in the Eastern... READ MORE

Philadelphia Union (6-1-6, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. New England Revolution (4-5-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +106, Philadelphia +244, Draw +257; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Union head into a matchup with the New England Revolution after putting together two straight shutout wins.

The Revolution are 3-4-2 in Eastern Conference games. The Revolution are third in the Eastern Conference with 21 goals led by Adam Buksa with six.

The Union are 4-1-3 in conference games. The Union have a 5-0-1 record in games they record a pair of goals.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buksa has six goals and two assists for the Revolution. Carles Gil has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Daniel Gazdag has scored seven goals with one assist for the Union. Julian Carranza has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Revolution: 3-5-2, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.4 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

Union: 4-1-5, averaging 1.3 goals, 4.4 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Revolution: Jozy Altidore (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured).

Union: Mikael Uhre (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

