Phillies aim to stop 4-game slide, play the Giants

San Francisco Giants (26-21, third in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (21-28, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (2-1, 2.76 ERA, .95 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (4-3, 4.74 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -131, Giants +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies head into a matchup against the San Francisco Giants after losing four games in a row.

Philadelphia is 21-28 overall and 11-14 in home games. The Phillies have a 3-10 record in games decided by one run.

San Francisco is 26-21 overall and 13-10 in road games. Giants hitters have a collective .406 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has 10 home runs, 13 walks and 32 RBI while hitting .305 for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 11-for-42 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Wilmer Flores has 10 doubles, five home runs and 27 RBI for the Giants. Evan Longoria is 9-for-31 with a double, five home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .225 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Giants: 4-6, .244 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (wrist), Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (knee), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (left knee), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (ankle), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

