On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Phillies bring 1-0 series lead over Dodgers into game 2

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 3:56 am
2 min read
      

Philadelphia Phillies (15-17, third in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (20-10, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Kyle Gibson (3-1, 2.94 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (4-0, 1.80 ERA, .73 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -223, Phillies +184; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

        Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future? During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies lead 1-0 in a four-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Los Angeles has a 20-10 record overall and a 10-3 record at home. The Dodgers are 14-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Philadelphia is 15-17 overall and 9-9 at home. The Phillies have the 10th-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .314.

The teams square off Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has seven doubles, a triple and a home run for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 10-for-38 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Castellanos has eight doubles, five home runs and 18 RBI for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 13-for-40 with four doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .249 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Phillies: 4-6, .268 batting average, 4.15 ERA, even run differential

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Dodgers: Mitchell White: 10-Day IL (covid-19), David Price: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Blake Treinen: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Caleb Ferguson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: 10-Day IL (elbow inflammation), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Zack Wheeler: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Zach Eflin: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|19 20th Annual AFCEA Pacific Northwest...
5|19 Red Hat Coffee Hour Series with Gene...
5|19 Meet with Air Force Research Labs...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories