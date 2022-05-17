Phillies take on the Padres in first of 3-game series

San Diego Padres (22-13, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-18, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Phillies: TBD BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday. READ MORE

San Diego Padres (22-13, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-18, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Phillies: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

Philadelphia is 17-18 overall and 9-9 at home. Phillies hitters have a collective .431 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

San Diego is 10-7 in home games and 22-13 overall. The Padres are 7-4 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with nine home runs while slugging .634. Jean Segura is 16-for-32 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 RBI for the Padres. Luke Voit is 5-for-21 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .283 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Padres: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Zach Eflin: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

