Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Phillies take on the Padres in first of 3-game series

The Associated Press
May 17, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

San Diego Padres (22-13, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-18, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Phillies: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

READ MORE

San Diego Padres (22-13, second in the NL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (17-18, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Phillies: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies begin a three-game series at home against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

        How are agencies creating more impactful cloud optimization? Learn how experts from GSA, the Education Department, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian secure and scale cloud.

Philadelphia is 17-18 overall and 9-9 at home. Phillies hitters have a collective .431 slugging percentage to lead the NL.

San Diego is 10-7 in home games and 22-13 overall. The Padres are 7-4 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with nine home runs while slugging .634. Jean Segura is 16-for-32 with a double, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Jurickson Profar has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 RBI for the Padres. Luke Voit is 5-for-21 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .283 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Padres: 6-4, .226 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Zach Eflin: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Didi Gregorius: 10-Day IL (knee), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

        Read more: Sports News

Padres: Pierce Johnson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Matt Beaty: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tim Hill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Adams: 60-Day IL (forearm), Blake Snell: 10-Day IL (adductor), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 60-Day IL (wrist), Michel Baez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Morejon: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Pomeranz: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

      
Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|23 London: US Export Controls for EU, UK,...
5|23 Connected Planet Conference
5|23 DISTRIBUTECH International
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories