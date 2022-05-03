Phillies take on the Rangers in first of 2-game series

Texas Rangers (8-14, fifth in the AL West) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (11-12, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (0-0); Phillies: Ranger Suarez (2-0, 4.42 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -160, Rangers +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Texas Rangers to start a two-game series.

Philadelphia is 11-12 overall and 8-5 at home. Phillies hitters have a collective .408 slugging percentage to rank third in MLB.

Texas has a 4-9 record at home and an 8-14 record overall. The Rangers have a 0-3 record in games decided by one run.

Tuesday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper has seven doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Phillies. Odubel Herrera is 7-for-22 with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Adolis Garcia has four doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 10-for-39 with three home runs and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .226 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .205 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mickey Moniak: 10-Day IL (hand), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Kent Emanuel: 60-Day IL (elbow), JoJo Romero: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (knee), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

