Pirates-Tigers game rained out, doubleheader Wednesday

The Associated Press
May 3, 2022 4:27 pm
DETROIT (AP) — The game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Detroit Tigers scheduled for Tuesday night was rained out, and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.

The postponement at Comerica Park was announced several hours before the game was supposed to begin.

Pittsburgh and Detroit will start at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday in a straight doubleheader.

