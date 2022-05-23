Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 1

Colorado
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
33
1
7
0
4
5
Joe dh
5
0
2
0
0
1
.285
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|2
|9
|2
|4
|4
|
|Gamel lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.270
|Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.290
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.223
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Tsutsugo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.183
|1-Chavis pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|VanMeter 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.184
|Castro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Suwinski rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.118
|Colorado
|000
|100
|000_1
|7
|0
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|01x_2
|9
|2
1-ran for Tsutsugo in the 8th. 2-ran for Díaz in the 9th.
E_Castro (2), Brubaker (2). LOB_Colorado 9, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Hayes (11), Suwinski (3), Castro (2). 3B_VanMeter (2). RBIs_Hayes (11), Tsutsugo (15). SB_Hayes (5). CS_Castro (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Cron, Joe, Grichuk); Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski, VanMeter, Gamel, Castro). RISP_Colorado 0 for 6; Pittsburgh 2 for 13.
Runners moved up_Suwinski, Vogelbach. GIDP_Cron, Grichuk, Blackmon, Reynolds.
DP_Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron); Pittsburgh 3 (Castro, VanMeter, Tsutsugo; Hayes, Castro, Tsutsugo; Castro, VanMeter, Tsutsugo).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl
|4
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|4
|1
|103
|3.67
|Blach
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|29
|5.11
|Kinley, L, 1-1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|1.10
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brubaker
|6
|2-3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|85
|4.64
|Crowe
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.42
|Bednar, W, 1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|0.82
Inherited runners-scored_Blach 2-0, Crowe 2-0, Bednar 1-0. WP_Kuhl.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:05. A_8,376 (38,747).
