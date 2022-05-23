Trending:
Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 1

The Associated Press
May 23, 2022 9:56 pm
< a min read
      

Colorado
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
33
1
7
0
4
5

Joe dh
5
0
2
0
0
1
.285

READ MORE
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .217
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .321
McMahon 3b 2 1 0 0 2 2 .253
Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273
Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .304
Hilliard lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .169
Díaz c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .210
2-Hampson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 2 9 2 4 4
Gamel lf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .270
Hayes 3b 3 1 3 1 1 0 .290
Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .223
Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Tsutsugo 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .183
1-Chavis pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .301
VanMeter 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .184
Castro ss 3 0 1 0 1 1 .194
Suwinski rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .182
Perez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .118
Colorado 000 100 000_1 7 0
Pittsburgh 100 000 01x_2 9 2

1-ran for Tsutsugo in the 8th. 2-ran for Díaz in the 9th.

E_Castro (2), Brubaker (2). LOB_Colorado 9, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Hayes (11), Suwinski (3), Castro (2). 3B_VanMeter (2). RBIs_Hayes (11), Tsutsugo (15). SB_Hayes (5). CS_Castro (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (Cron, Joe, Grichuk); Pittsburgh 4 (Suwinski, VanMeter, Gamel, Castro). RISP_Colorado 0 for 6; Pittsburgh 2 for 13.

Runners moved up_Suwinski, Vogelbach. GIDP_Cron, Grichuk, Blackmon, Reynolds.

DP_Colorado 2 (Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron; Rodgers, Iglesias, Cron); Pittsburgh 3 (Castro, VanMeter, Tsutsugo; Hayes, Castro, Tsutsugo; Castro, VanMeter, Tsutsugo).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kuhl 4 1-3 5 1 1 4 1 103 3.67
Blach 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 29 5.11
Kinley, L, 1-1 1 3 1 1 0 1 21 1.10
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brubaker 6 2-3 5 1 0 2 4 85 4.64
Crowe 1 1 0 0 1 0 13 2.42
Bednar, W, 1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 29 0.82

Inherited runners-scored_Blach 2-0, Crowe 2-0, Bednar 1-0. WP_Kuhl.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:05. A_8,376 (38,747).

Top Stories