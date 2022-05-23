Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 1

Colorado
Pittsburgh
ab
r
h
bi
ab
r
h
bi
Totals
33
...
|Joe dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gamel lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Blackmon rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|3
|1
|3
|1
|
|Cron 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodgers 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tsutsugo 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Grichuk cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chavis pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|VanMeter 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hilliard lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Castro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Suwinski rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hampson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|01x
|—
|2
E_Castro (2), Brubaker (2). DP_Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 3. LOB_Colorado 9, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Hayes (11), Suwinski (3), Castro (2). 3B_VanMeter (2). SB_Hayes (5).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kuhl
|4
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Blach
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kinley L,1-1
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brubaker
|6
|2-3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Crowe
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Bednar W,1-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Crowe pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
WP_Kuhl.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_3:05. A_8,376 (38,747).
