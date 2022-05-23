Trending:
Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 1

The Associated Press
May 23, 2022 9:56 pm
Colorado

Pittsburgh

ab
r
h
bi

ab
r
h
bi

Totals
33
Colorado Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 7 0 Totals 30 2 9 2
Joe dh 5 0 2 0 Gamel lf 3 1 1 0
Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 Hayes 3b 3 1 3 1
Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0
McMahon 3b 2 1 0 0 Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0
Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0 Tsutsugo 1b 4 0 1 1
Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 Chavis pr-1b 0 0 0 0
Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 VanMeter 2b 4 0 2 0
Hilliard lf 4 0 1 0 Castro ss 3 0 1 0
Díaz c 3 0 1 0 Suwinski rf 3 0 1 0
Hampson pr 0 0 0 0 Perez c 3 0 0 0
Colorado 000 100 000 1
Pittsburgh 100 000 01x 2

E_Castro (2), Brubaker (2). DP_Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 3. LOB_Colorado 9, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Hayes (11), Suwinski (3), Castro (2). 3B_VanMeter (2). SB_Hayes (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Kuhl 4 1-3 5 1 1 4 1
Blach 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Kinley L,1-1 1 3 1 1 0 1
Pittsburgh
Brubaker 6 2-3 5 1 0 2 4
Crowe 1 1 0 0 1 0
Bednar W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

Crowe pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Kuhl.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:05. A_8,376 (38,747).

