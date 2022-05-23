Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 1

Colorado Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 7 0 Totals 30 2 9 2 Joe dh 5 0 2 0 Gamel lf 3 1 1 0 Blackmon rf 4 0 1 0 Hayes 3b 3 1 3 1 Cron 1b 4 0 0 0 Reynolds cf 3 0 0 0 McMahon 3b 2 1 0 0 Vogelbach dh 4 0 0 0 Rodgers 2b 4 0 1 0 Tsutsugo 1b 4 0 1 1 Grichuk cf 4 0 0 0 Chavis pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Iglesias ss 3 0 1 0 VanMeter 2b 4 0 2 0 Hilliard lf 4 0 1 0 Castro ss 3 0 1 0 Díaz c 3 0 1 0 Suwinski rf 3 0 1 0 Hampson pr 0 0 0 0 Perez c 3 0 0 0

Colorado 000 100 000 — 1 Pittsburgh 100 000 01x — 2

E_Castro (2), Brubaker (2). DP_Colorado 2, Pittsburgh 3. LOB_Colorado 9, Pittsburgh 8. 2B_Hayes (11), Suwinski (3), Castro (2). 3B_VanMeter (2). SB_Hayes (5).

IP H R ER BB SO

Colorado Kuhl 4 1-3 5 1 1 4 1 Blach 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Kinley L,1-1 1 3 1 1 0 1

Pittsburgh Brubaker 6 2-3 5 1 0 2 4 Crowe 1 1 0 0 1 0 Bednar W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

Crowe pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

WP_Kuhl.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Adam Beck; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:05. A_8,376 (38,747).

