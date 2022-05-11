Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muncy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Suwinski rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Taylor rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Castillo ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ríos dh
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Lux lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|300
|—
|3
|Pittsburgh
|000
|003
|11x
|—
|5
E_VanMeter (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_T.Turner (7), Ríos (1), Suwinski (2). 3B_VanMeter (1). HR_Suwinski (2), VanMeter (2), Vogelbach (5).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pepiot
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|Phillips
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Vesia
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kahnle
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Hudson L,1-2
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Graterol
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Peters
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kranick
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stratton BS,2-4
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Crowe W,2-2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Bednar S,5-5
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Peters pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.
HBP_Pepiot (Knapp), Kahnle (Castillo). WP_Pepiot.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:20. A_11,105 (38,747).
