Sports News

Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 4:12 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 32 5 8 5
T.Turner ss 4 0 1 0 Gamel lf 4 0 1 1
Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0
Smith c 4 0 1 0 Hayes 3b 5 0 0 0
Muncy 2b 3 0 0 0 Vogelbach dh 3 1 2 1
J.Turner 3b 3 1 0 0 Chavis 1b 4 0 1 0
Bellinger cf 4 1 0 0 Suwinski rf 3 1 2 1
Taylor rf 3 1 0 0 Castillo ss 3 1 0 0
Ríos dh 4 0 1 3 VanMeter 2b 3 2 2 2
Lux lf 4 0 1 0 Knapp c 3 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 000 300 3
Pittsburgh 000 003 11x 5

E_VanMeter (3). DP_Los Angeles 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_T.Turner (7), Ríos (1), Suwinski (2). 3B_VanMeter (1). HR_Suwinski (2), VanMeter (2), Vogelbach (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Pepiot 3 1 0 0 5 3
Phillips 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Vesia 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Kahnle 1 2 3 3 0 2
Hudson L,1-2 1 3 1 1 0 1
Graterol 1 1 1 1 0 0
Pittsburgh
Peters 3 2 0 0 0 2
Kranick 3 2 0 0 1 1
Stratton BS,2-4 1-3 1 3 2 2 0
Crowe W,2-2 2-3 0 0 0 2 1
Bednar S,5-5 2 0 0 0 0 3

Peters pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

HBP_Pepiot (Knapp), Kahnle (Castillo). WP_Pepiot.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:20. A_11,105 (38,747).

Top Stories