Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

The Associated Press
May 11, 2022 4:12 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 5 3 5 7
T.Turner ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .259
Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .315
Smith c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .232
Muncy 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .138
J.Turner 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .194
Bellinger cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .206
Taylor rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .247
Ríos dh 4 0 1 3 0 2 .303
Lux lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 8 5 5 9
Gamel lf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .290
Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .229
Hayes 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .320
Vogelbach dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .258
Chavis 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Suwinski rf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .238
Castillo ss 3 1 0 0 0 0 .235
VanMeter 2b 3 2 2 2 1 0 .184
Knapp c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Los Angeles 000 000 300_3 5 0
Pittsburgh 000 003 11x_5 8 1

E_VanMeter (3). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_T.Turner (7), Ríos (1), Suwinski (2). 3B_VanMeter (1). HR_Suwinski (2), off Kahnle; VanMeter (2), off Kahnle; Vogelbach (5), off Hudson. RBIs_Ríos 3 (9), Suwinski (5), VanMeter 2 (4), Vogelbach (12), Gamel (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Bellinger, Muncy 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis, Reynolds 2, Castillo). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Smith, Lux. LIDP_Freeman, Castillo.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Freeman, J.Turner, Freeman); Pittsburgh 1 (Castillo).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pepiot 3 1 0 0 5 3 77 0.00
Phillips 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.65
Vesia 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Kahnle 1 2 3 3 0 2 15 9.00
Hudson, L, 1-2 1 3 1 1 0 1 17 1.86
Graterol 1 1 1 1 0 0 21 2.92
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Peters 3 2 0 0 0 2 43 1.83
Kranick 3 2 0 0 1 1 37 0.00
Stratton, BS, 2-4 1-3 1 3 2 2 0 31 6.17
Crowe, W, 2-2 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 22 2.25
Bednar, S, 5-5 2 0 0 0 0 3 21 1.15

Inherited runners-scored_Kranick 1-0, Crowe 1-0. HBP_Pepiot (Knapp), Kahnle (Castillo). WP_Pepiot.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:20. A_11,105 (38,747).

