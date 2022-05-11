Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|5
|7
|
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|Freeman 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.315
|Smith c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Muncy 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.138
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.194
|Bellinger cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Taylor rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.247
|Ríos dh
|4
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.303
|Lux lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|5
|9
|
|Gamel lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.290
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.229
|Hayes 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.320
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.258
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Suwinski rf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.238
|Castillo ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.184
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|300_3
|5
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|003
|11x_5
|8
|1
E_VanMeter (3). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_T.Turner (7), Ríos (1), Suwinski (2). 3B_VanMeter (1). HR_Suwinski (2), off Kahnle; VanMeter (2), off Kahnle; Vogelbach (5), off Hudson. RBIs_Ríos 3 (9), Suwinski (5), VanMeter 2 (4), Vogelbach (12), Gamel (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Bellinger, Muncy 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis, Reynolds 2, Castillo). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Smith, Lux. LIDP_Freeman, Castillo.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Freeman, J.Turner, Freeman); Pittsburgh 1 (Castillo).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pepiot
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|77
|0.00
|Phillips
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|3.65
|Vesia
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Kahnle
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|0
|2
|15
|9.00
|Hudson, L, 1-2
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|1.86
|Graterol
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|21
|2.92
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peters
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|43
|1.83
|Kranick
|3
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|0.00
|Stratton, BS, 2-4
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|31
|6.17
|Crowe, W, 2-2
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|22
|2.25
|Bednar, S, 5-5
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|1.15
Inherited runners-scored_Kranick 1-0, Crowe 1-0. HBP_Pepiot (Knapp), Kahnle (Castillo). WP_Pepiot.
Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:20. A_11,105 (38,747).
