Pittsburgh 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 5 3 5 7 T.Turner ss 4 0 1 0 1 0 .259 Freeman 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .315 Smith c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .232 Muncy 2b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .138 J.Turner 3b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .194 Bellinger cf 4 1 0 0 0 1 .206 Taylor rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .247 Ríos dh 4 0 1 3 0 2 .303 Lux lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .269

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 8 5 5 9 Gamel lf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .290 Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 1 3 .229 Hayes 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .320 Vogelbach dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .258 Chavis 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Suwinski rf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .238 Castillo ss 3 1 0 0 0 0 .235 VanMeter 2b 3 2 2 2 1 0 .184 Knapp c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .143

Los Angeles 000 000 300_3 5 0 Pittsburgh 000 003 11x_5 8 1

E_VanMeter (3). LOB_Los Angeles 7, Pittsburgh 10. 2B_T.Turner (7), Ríos (1), Suwinski (2). 3B_VanMeter (1). HR_Suwinski (2), off Kahnle; VanMeter (2), off Kahnle; Vogelbach (5), off Hudson. RBIs_Ríos 3 (9), Suwinski (5), VanMeter 2 (4), Vogelbach (12), Gamel (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Bellinger, Muncy 2); Pittsburgh 4 (Chavis, Reynolds 2, Castillo). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 7; Pittsburgh 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Smith, Lux. LIDP_Freeman, Castillo.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Freeman, J.Turner, Freeman); Pittsburgh 1 (Castillo).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pepiot 3 1 0 0 5 3 77 0.00 Phillips 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 20 3.65 Vesia 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00 Kahnle 1 2 3 3 0 2 15 9.00 Hudson, L, 1-2 1 3 1 1 0 1 17 1.86 Graterol 1 1 1 1 0 0 21 2.92

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peters 3 2 0 0 0 2 43 1.83 Kranick 3 2 0 0 1 1 37 0.00 Stratton, BS, 2-4 1-3 1 3 2 2 0 31 6.17 Crowe, W, 2-2 2-3 0 0 0 2 1 22 2.25 Bednar, S, 5-5 2 0 0 0 0 3 21 1.15

Inherited runners-scored_Kranick 1-0, Crowe 1-0. HBP_Pepiot (Knapp), Kahnle (Castillo). WP_Pepiot.

Umpires_Home, Jansen Visconti; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:20. A_11,105 (38,747).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.