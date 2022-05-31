Pittsburgh 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Pittsburgh

AB

R

H

BI

BB

SO

Avg. Totals

36

6

9

5

3

11 Mitchell dh

4

0

0

0

1

1

.200 Reynolds cf

5

1

1

1

0

1

.212 Hayes 3b

5

0

3

0 READ MORE

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 9 5 3 11 Mitchell dh 4 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Reynolds cf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .212 Hayes 3b 5 0 3 0 0 1 .294 VanMeter 1b-2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .215 Suwinski rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .183 Castro ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .175 Marcano lf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .357 Castillo 2b 3 1 0 0 1 2 .230 Heineman c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .059 Perez c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .114 1-Chavis pr-1b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .286

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 5 10 5 3 10 Betts rf 4 1 3 1 1 1 .304 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .304 T.Turner ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .294 Smith c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Ríos dh 4 1 1 1 0 3 .263 J.Turner 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .226 Lux lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .269 a-Taylor ph-cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .252 Pillar cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Alberto 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .250

Pittsburgh 031 000 002_6 9 1 Los Angeles 000 021 020_5 10 1

a-lined out for Lux in the 7th.

1-ran for Perez in the 9th.

E_Castro (4), Freeman (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Freeman (19), T.Turner (12), J.Turner (15), Betts (12). 3B_Castro (1). HR_Marcano (1), off Buehler; Reynolds (7), off Buehler; Alberto (1), off Thompson; Betts (15), off Thompson; Ríos (7), off Peters. RBIs_Marcano 3 (3), Reynolds (11), Perez (5), Alberto (4), Betts (33), Ríos (17), J.Turner (30), Taylor (22). SB_Hayes (6), Mitchell (1). CS_Castro (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (VanMeter, Hayes, Castro 2); Los Angeles 3 (Smith, T.Turner, Freeman). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 10; Los Angeles 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Suwinski, Smith. GIDP_Pillar.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Castillo, VanMeter).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Thompson 5 2-3 4 2 2 1 4 96 5.18 Peters, H, 2 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 25 3.96 Bednar, W, 2-1 2 4 2 2 1 4 50 1.38

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler 6 7 4 4 1 7 93 3.22 Almonte 2 1 0 0 1 2 29 0.90 Kimbrel, L, 0-1, BS, 10-11 1 1 2 1 1 2 27 4.80

WP_Kimbrel. PB_Smith (2).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:18. A_46,724 (56,000).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.