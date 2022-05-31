Pittsburgh 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.
Totals
36
6
9
5
3
11
Mitchell dh
4
0
0
0
1
1
.200
Reynolds cf
5
1
1
1
0
1
.212
Hayes 3b
5
0
3
0
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|3
|10
|
|Betts rf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|.304
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|T.Turner ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Smith c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Ríos dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.263
|J.Turner 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.226
|Lux lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|a-Taylor ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.252
|Pillar cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.250
|Pittsburgh
|031
|000
|002_6
|9
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|021
|020_5
|10
|1
a-lined out for Lux in the 7th.
1-ran for Perez in the 9th.
E_Castro (4), Freeman (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Freeman (19), T.Turner (12), J.Turner (15), Betts (12). 3B_Castro (1). HR_Marcano (1), off Buehler; Reynolds (7), off Buehler; Alberto (1), off Thompson; Betts (15), off Thompson; Ríos (7), off Peters. RBIs_Marcano 3 (3), Reynolds (11), Perez (5), Alberto (4), Betts (33), Ríos (17), J.Turner (30), Taylor (22). SB_Hayes (6), Mitchell (1). CS_Castro (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (VanMeter, Hayes, Castro 2); Los Angeles 3 (Smith, T.Turner, Freeman). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 10; Los Angeles 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Suwinski, Smith. GIDP_Pillar.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Castillo, VanMeter).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Thompson
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|96
|5.18
|Peters, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|25
|3.96
|Bednar, W, 2-1
|2
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|4
|50
|1.38
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|7
|93
|3.22
|Almonte
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|29
|0.90
|Kimbrel, L, 0-1, BS, 10-11
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|1
|2
|27
|4.80
WP_Kimbrel. PB_Smith (2).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:18. A_46,724 (56,000).
