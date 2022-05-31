Trending:
Pittsburgh 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

The Associated Press
May 31, 2022 1:45 am
1 min read
      

Pittsburgh
AB
R
H
BI
BB
SO
Avg.

Totals
36
6
9
5
3
11

Mitchell dh
4
0
0
0
1
1
.200

Reynolds cf
5
1
1
1
0
1
.212

Hayes 3b
5
0
3
0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 10 5 3 10
Betts rf 4 1 3 1 1 1 .304
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .304
T.Turner ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .294
Smith c 5 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Ríos dh 4 1 1 1 0 3 .263
J.Turner 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .226
Lux lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .269
a-Taylor ph-cf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .252
Pillar cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Alberto 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .250
Pittsburgh 031 000 002_6 9 1
Los Angeles 000 021 020_5 10 1

a-lined out for Lux in the 7th.

1-ran for Perez in the 9th.

E_Castro (4), Freeman (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Freeman (19), T.Turner (12), J.Turner (15), Betts (12). 3B_Castro (1). HR_Marcano (1), off Buehler; Reynolds (7), off Buehler; Alberto (1), off Thompson; Betts (15), off Thompson; Ríos (7), off Peters. RBIs_Marcano 3 (3), Reynolds (11), Perez (5), Alberto (4), Betts (33), Ríos (17), J.Turner (30), Taylor (22). SB_Hayes (6), Mitchell (1). CS_Castro (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 4 (VanMeter, Hayes, Castro 2); Los Angeles 3 (Smith, T.Turner, Freeman). RISP_Pittsburgh 2 for 10; Los Angeles 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Suwinski, Smith. GIDP_Pillar.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Hayes, Castillo, VanMeter).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Thompson 5 2-3 4 2 2 1 4 96 5.18
Peters, H, 2 1 1-3 2 1 1 1 2 25 3.96
Bednar, W, 2-1 2 4 2 2 1 4 50 1.38
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler 6 7 4 4 1 7 93 3.22
Almonte 2 1 0 0 1 2 29 0.90
Kimbrel, L, 0-1, BS, 10-11 1 1 2 1 1 2 27 4.80

WP_Kimbrel. PB_Smith (2).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Nate Tomlinson; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:18. A_46,724 (56,000).

Top Stories