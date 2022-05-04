Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 7 11 5 Totals 37 2 8 2 Gamel rf 4 2 3 1 Grossman lf 5 0 2 1 Reynolds cf 5 1 2 0 Báez ss 5 0 0 0 Hayes 3b 3 0 0 0 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 Vogelbach dh 4 1 2 3 Meadows rf 4 0 1 0 Chavis 1b 5 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 VanMeter 2b 3 0 1 0 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 Castillo ss 4 0 0 0 Candelario 3b 4 1 2 0 Pérez c 3 1 1 1 Haase c 4 0 1 1 Marisnick lf 3 2 1 0 Hill cf 3 1 0 0 H.Castro ph 1 0 1 0

Pittsburgh 001 100 203 — 7 Detroit 000 020 000 — 2

E_VanMeter (2), Castillo (1), Haase (2). DP_Pittsburgh 0, Detroit 2. LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 10. 2B_Gamel (4), Vogelbach (4), Reynolds 2 (2), Candelario (5), Grossman (3), Meadows (3), H.Castro (3). HR_Pérez (2), Vogelbach (4). SF_Vogelbach (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Quintana 5 4 2 2 1 3 Thompson W,1-3 1 1 0 0 1 1 Stratton H,2 1 2 0 0 0 2 Bednar S,3-3 2 1 0 0 0 3

Detroit Faedo 5 8 2 2 1 1 Hutchison L,0-2 1 1 2 2 3 1 Vest 2 0 0 0 0 1 Jiménez 1 2 3 3 1 0

Hutchison pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Vest (Hayes). WP_Vest.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:07. A_15,150 (41,083).

