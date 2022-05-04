Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|7
|11
|5
|5
|3
|
|Gamel rf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|.275
|Reynolds cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.292
|Chavis 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|VanMeter 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|Castillo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.233
|Pérez c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.211
|Marisnick lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.159
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|2
|8
|2
|2
|9
|
|Grossman lf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Báez ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Meadows rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.299
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.136
|Torkelson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.174
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Haase c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.140
|Hill cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|a-H.Castro ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.351
|Pittsburgh
|001
|100
|203_7
|11
|2
|Detroit
|000
|020
|000_2
|8
|1
a-doubled for Hill in the 9th.
E_VanMeter (2), Castillo (1), Haase (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 10. 2B_Gamel (4), Vogelbach (4), Reynolds 2 (2), Candelario (5), Grossman (3), Meadows (3), H.Castro (3). HR_Pérez (2), off Faedo; Vogelbach (4), off Jiménez. RBIs_Pérez (8), Vogelbach 3 (11), Gamel (10), Haase (3), Grossman (7). CS_Hayes (2). SF_Vogelbach.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Chavis 2, Marisnick, Pérez, Vogelbach 2); Detroit 6 (Hill, Cabrera, Meadows, Schoop 3). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 11; Detroit 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Hayes, Castillo, Reynolds, Grossman. GIDP_Reynolds, Castillo.
DP_Detroit 2 (Schoop, Báez, Torkelson; Schoop, Báez, Torkelson).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Quintana
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|77
|3.38
|Thompson, W, 1-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|9.39
|Stratton, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|5.23
|Bednar, S, 3-3
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|0.77
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Faedo
|5
|
|8
|2
|2
|1
|1
|76
|3.60
|Hutchison, L, 0-2
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|3
|1
|34
|2.84
|Vest
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|33
|1.69
|Jiménez
|1
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|21
|4.82
Inherited runners-scored_Vest 2-2. IBB_off Quintana (Cabrera). HBP_Vest (Hayes). WP_Vest.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Charlie Ramos.
T_3:07. A_15,150 (41,083).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.