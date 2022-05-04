Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 2

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 7 11 5 5 3 Gamel rf 4 2 3 1 1 0 .275 Reynolds cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .217 Hayes 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .304 Vogelbach dh 4 1 2 3 0 0 .292 Chavis 1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .274 VanMeter 2b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .171 Castillo ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .233 Pérez c 3 1 1 1 1 1 .211 Marisnick lf 3 2 1 0 1 0 .159

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 2 8 2 2 9 Grossman lf 5 0 2 1 0 1 .284 Báez ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 1 1 .257 Meadows rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .299 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .136 Torkelson 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .174 Candelario 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .188 Haase c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .140 Hill cf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .217 a-H.Castro ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .351

Pittsburgh 001 100 203_7 11 2 Detroit 000 020 000_2 8 1

a-doubled for Hill in the 9th.

E_VanMeter (2), Castillo (1), Haase (2). LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Detroit 10. 2B_Gamel (4), Vogelbach (4), Reynolds 2 (2), Candelario (5), Grossman (3), Meadows (3), H.Castro (3). HR_Pérez (2), off Faedo; Vogelbach (4), off Jiménez. RBIs_Pérez (8), Vogelbach 3 (11), Gamel (10), Haase (3), Grossman (7). CS_Hayes (2). SF_Vogelbach.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 6 (Chavis 2, Marisnick, Pérez, Vogelbach 2); Detroit 6 (Hill, Cabrera, Meadows, Schoop 3). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 11; Detroit 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hayes, Castillo, Reynolds, Grossman. GIDP_Reynolds, Castillo.

DP_Detroit 2 (Schoop, Báez, Torkelson; Schoop, Báez, Torkelson).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Quintana 5 4 2 2 1 3 77 3.38 Thompson, W, 1-3 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 9.39 Stratton, H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 2 15 5.23 Bednar, S, 3-3 2 1 0 0 0 3 19 0.77

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Faedo 5 8 2 2 1 1 76 3.60 Hutchison, L, 0-2 1 1 2 2 3 1 34 2.84 Vest 2 0 0 0 0 1 33 1.69 Jiménez 1 2 3 3 1 0 21 4.82

Inherited runners-scored_Vest 2-2. IBB_off Quintana (Cabrera). HBP_Vest (Hayes). WP_Vest.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Charlie Ramos.

T_3:07. A_15,150 (41,083).

