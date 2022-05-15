Plate ump leaves A’s-Angels game after getting hit twice

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Plate umpire Marty Foster left Sunday’s game between the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels after getting hit in the facemask a second time.

Foster was hit in the sixth inning by a foul ball from Kevin Smith and collapsed to the ground before being helped to his feet by A’s assistant athletic trainer Brian Schulman.

Foster remained in the game, but in the top of the seventh Oakland reliever Zach Jackson threw a low pitch that bounced up and hit Foster again. Second base umpire Scott Barry replaced Foster behind the plate.

___

