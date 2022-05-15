On Air: This Just In!
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Plate ump leaves A’s-Angels game after getting hit twice

The Associated Press
May 15, 2022 6:41 pm
< a min read
      

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Plate umpire Marty Foster left Sunday’s game between the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels after getting hit in the facemask a second time.

Foster was hit in the sixth inning by a foul ball from Kevin Smith and collapsed to the ground before being helped to his feet by A’s assistant athletic trainer Brian Schulman.

Foster remained in the game, but in the top of the seventh Oakland reliever Zach Jackson threw a low pitch that bounced up and hit Foster again. Second base umpire Scott Barry replaced Foster behind the plate.

___

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future? During this exclusive webinar, we will discuss the ways in which the Army, Air Force, the Defense Information Systems Agency and industry leaders are using their ICAM strategy to shape the future of identity in the federal landscape.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|22 APMP's Bid & Proposal Con 2022
5|22 2022 IPMA-HR Southern Region Conference
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories