Players’ association affiliate to market former big leaguers

The Associated Press
May 24, 2022 12:40 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The business arm of the baseball players’ association has reached a licensing deal with the marketing organization for retired major leaguers.

MLB Players Inc., an affiliate of the Major League Baseball Players Association, said Tuesday it reached a multiyear agreement with Major League Alumni Marketing, a for-profit subsidiary of the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association.

MLB Players Inc. acquired the exclusive right to collectively market, promote and license the names, images and likenesses of former players. It will focus on digital gaming, apparel and other consumer products.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

