Prescod clocks 9.93 to win 100 meters at Golden Spike

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — British sprinter Reece Prescod became the first European man to break 10 seconds in the 100 meters this season, clocking 9.93 seconds to win the Golden Spike meet on Tuesday.

Prescod showed blistering pace over the last 20 meters to surge ahead of Yohan Blake of Jamaica and clock a personal best time despite running into a headwind. Blake was second in 10.05.

In the women’s 100 meter hurdles, Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico recovered from a slow start to finish first in 12.56 seconds. Pia Skrzyszowska of Poland was second in 12.65 ahead of American Nia Ali, who clocked 12.69 in third.

Seven-time Olympic champion Allyson Felix finished second in the women’s 200, more than half a second behind Aminatou Seyni of Niger who won in 22.21. The 36-year-old Felix is competing in her farewell season, with the American having announced that she is retiring at the end of the year.

Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma dominated the men’s 3,000 steeplechase with a world-leading time of 7 minutes, 58.68 seconds.

Another Olympic champion, Gianmarco Tamberi of Italy, cleared 2.30 meters to win the men’s high jump.

In the rarely contested women’s 300 hurdles, Femke Bol of the Netherlands clocked the fastest time ever to win in 36.86, more than one second faster than the previous best of 38.16 set by Zuzana Hejnova in 2013. The event does not have an official world record.

Jerome Blake of Canada won the men’s 200 in a photo finish ahead of U.S. sprinter Elijah Hall, with both clocking 20.14.

Kenyan 17-year-old Emmanuel Wanyonyi won the men’s 800 in 1:44.15 while Diribe Welteji led an Ethiopian sweep of the women’s 1,500 in 3:59.19 ahead of Ayal Dagnachew and Netsanet Desta.

World champion Anderson Peters of Grenada claimed the men’s javelin with a throw of 87.88 meters.

