Rangers host the Royals, try to extend home win streak

Kansas City Royals (9-18, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (12-16, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: TBD; Rangers: Matt Bush (1-1, 4.09 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Kansas City Royals.

Texas is 12-16 overall and 5-9 at home. The Rangers are 10-2 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Kansas City has a 6-9 record at home and a 9-18 record overall. The Royals have a 4-7 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads Texas with six home runs while slugging .421. Mitch Garver is 6-for-23 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Andrew Benintendi has two doubles, a triple and a home run for the Royals. Edward Olivares is 11-for-22 with three doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .208 batting average, 2.12 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Royals: 2-8, .241 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (flexor strain), Jon Gray: day-to-day (knee), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Royals: Edward Olivares: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carlos Santana: 10-Day IL (ankle), Cam Gallagher: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Brentz: 10-Day IL (flexor), Adalberto Mondesi: 10-Day IL (knee), Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

