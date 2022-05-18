Rangers play the Angels on home winning streak

Los Angeles Angels (24-15, second in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (16-19, third in the AL West) Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (3-2, 2.78 ERA, .96 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-2, 4.06 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -162, Rangers +139; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Los Angeles Angels.

Texas has a 9-12 record at home and a 16-19 record overall. The Rangers have gone 9-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Los Angeles has a 12-7 record in home games and a 24-15 record overall. The Angels have hit 52 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

Wednesday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager leads the Rangers with a .242 batting average, and has two doubles, eight home runs, 14 walks and 18 RBI. Kole Calhoun is 11-for-28 with three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Mike Trout leads Los Angeles with 10 home runs while slugging .684. Ohtani is 13-for-42 with four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .211 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by one run

Angels: 6-4, .266 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (flexor strain), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: David Fletcher: 60-Day IL (hip), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jose Rojas: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kurt Suzuki: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

