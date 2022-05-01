Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Rangers take on the Braves with series tied 1-1

The Associated Press
May 1, 2022 2:41 am
1 min read
      

Atlanta Braves (10-12, fourth in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (7-14, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD; Rangers: Taylor Hearn (0-2, 7.47 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -112, Braves -108; over/under is 9 runs

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Texas has a 3-9 record in home games and a 7-14 record overall. The Rangers have a 0-3 record in games decided by one run.

Atlanta has gone 6-7 in home games and 10-12 overall. The Braves have gone 8-3 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager ranks second on the Rangers with five extra base hits (a double and four home runs). Adolis Garcia is 8-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson ranks fourth on the Braves with a .293 batting average, and has nine doubles, two home runs, 15 walks and six RBI. Austin Riley is 10-for-38 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .199 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Braves: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|7 MeriTalk 24th Anniversary CIO Cricket...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories