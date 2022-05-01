Rangers take on the Braves with series tied 1-1

Atlanta Braves (10-12, fourth in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (7-14, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: TBD; Rangers: Taylor Hearn (0-2, 7.47 ERA, 1.92 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -112, Braves -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Texas has a 3-9 record in home games and a 7-14 record overall. The Rangers have a 0-3 record in games decided by one run.

Atlanta has gone 6-7 in home games and 10-12 overall. The Braves have gone 8-3 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager ranks second on the Rangers with five extra base hits (a double and four home runs). Adolis Garcia is 8-for-37 with three doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Matt Olson ranks fourth on the Braves with a .293 batting average, and has nine doubles, two home runs, 15 walks and six RBI. Austin Riley is 10-for-38 with four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .199 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Braves: 5-5, .224 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Sborz: 10-Day IL (elbow), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

