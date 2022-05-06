Rangers take win streak into game against the Yankees

Texas Rangers (10-14, fourth in the AL West) vs. New York Yankees (17-7, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Glenn Otto (1-0, 2.89 ERA, .96 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (2-0, 3.00 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -235, Rangers +194; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers aim to keep their four-game win streak going when they visit the New York Yankees.

New York is 17-7 overall and 9-3 at home. The Yankees are 6-2 in games when they are out-hit by their opponents.

Texas is 4-9 in home games and 10-14 overall. The Rangers have a 6-2 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu has a .288 batting average to rank fifth on the Yankees, and has five doubles and two home runs. Aaron Judge is 11-for-37 with five home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

Jonah Heim has two doubles and three home runs for the Rangers. Corey Seager is 10-for-39 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 9-1, .266 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 40 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .207 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Spencer Patton: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

