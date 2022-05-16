Trending:
Ravens sign former Dolphins LB Vince Biegel

The Associated Press
May 16, 2022 8:17 pm
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens signed linebacker Vince Biegel on Monday.

Biegel played five games last season for the Miami Dolphins. He also started 10 games for Miami in 2019. Prior to that, he played for the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers.

Biegel had 2 1/2 sacks during that 2019 season, along with the only interception of his career so far.

