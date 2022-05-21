Rays play the Orioles after Arozarena’s 4-hit game

Tampa Bay Rays (23-16, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (16-24, fifth in the AL East) Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (1-1, 1.66 ERA, .79 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -157, Orioles +134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays take on the Baltimore Orioles after Randy Arozarena’s four-hit game on Friday.

Baltimore has a 16-24 record overall and an 11-10 record in home games. The Orioles have gone 10-3 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tampa Bay is 23-16 overall and 13-9 at home. Rays hitters have a collective .302 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.

The teams play Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Rays are up 3-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cedric Mullins has eight doubles, a triple and five home runs for the Orioles. Trey Mancini is 13-for-37 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Arozarena has 10 doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 RBI for the Rays. Brett Phillips is 7-for-25 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .206 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Rays: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Ryan Mountcastle: 10-Day IL (wrist/forearm), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 10-Day IL (elbow), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dean Kremer: 10-Day IL (oblique)

Rays: Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), JT Chargois: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

