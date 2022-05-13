Real Salt Lake takes on Austin in Western Conference play

Austin FC (6-2-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. Real Salt Lake (4-3-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake +121, Austin FC +222, Draw +242; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake and Austin meet in Western Conference action.

RSL is 3-2-3 in conference matchups. RSL is 10th in the Western Conference giving up 15 goals.

Austin is 3-2-2 in Western Conference games. Austin ranks second in the Western Conference with 22 goals led by Sebastian Driussi with seven.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tate Schmitt has scored two goals for RSL. Maikel Chang has two assists over the last 10 games.

Driussi has scored seven goals and added two assists for Austin. Diego Fagundez has one goal and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 4-3-3, averaging 1.0 goal, 3.5 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Austin: 6-2-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Zack Farnsworth (injured), Bret Halsey (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Jonathan Menendez (injured), Johan Kappelhof (injured), Damir Kreilach (injured).

Austin: Jhohan Romana (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

