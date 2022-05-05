Red Sox and Angels meet in series rubber match

Los Angeles Angels (16-10, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (10-15, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Shohei Ohtani (2-2, 4.19 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 30 strikeouts); Red Sox: Rich Hill (0-1, 3.71 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -150, Red Sox +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Boston Red Sox and the Los Angeles Angels are looking for a series win with a victory on Thursday.

Boston is 10-15 overall and 4-5 in home games. The Red Sox are 8-5 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 16-10 record overall and an 8-5 record in home games. The Angels have hit 32 total home runs to lead the AL.

The teams square off Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has a .359 batting average to rank fourth on the Red Sox, and has eight doubles and two home runs. Rafael Devers is 13-for-41 with a home run and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has four doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Angels. Mike Trout is 10-for-34 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 3-7, .237 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Angels: 7-3, .238 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (nasal fracture), Matt Duffy: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Archie Bradley: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

