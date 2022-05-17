Red Sox face the Astros leading series 1-0

Houston Astros (23-13, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (14-21, fourth in the AL East) Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (2-1, 4.40 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 3.15 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -109, Astros -109; over/under is 9 runs

Houston Astros (23-13, first in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (14-21, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jose Urquidy (2-1, 4.40 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 3.15 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -109, Astros -109; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox host the Houston Astros with a 1-0 series lead.

Boston has a 5-9 record in home games and a 14-21 record overall. The Red Sox have the ninth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .359.

Houston has a 23-13 record overall and a 9-4 record at home. The Astros have a 13-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers has 13 doubles and six home runs while hitting .322 for the Red Sox. Trevor Story is 6-for-38 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez is second on the Astros with 14 extra base hits (three doubles and 11 home runs). Jose Altuve is 12-for-37 with a double, four home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .246 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Astros: 8-2, .251 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (intercostal), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jake Odorizzi: day-to-day (leg), Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (knee), Taylor Jones: 60-Day IL (back), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Meyers: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.