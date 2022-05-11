Red Sox look to secure 2-game series win against the Braves

Boston Red Sox (11-18, fifth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (14-17, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 2.51 ERA, .94 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Braves: Ian Anderson (3-1, 4.01 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -131, Red Sox +110; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and the Atlanta Braves square off on Wednesday in the second game of a two-game series. The Red Sox won the first, 9-4.

Atlanta is 14-17 overall and 8-9 at home. The Braves are 9-1 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Boston is 4-8 in home games and 11-18 overall. The Red Sox have the seventh-ranked team batting average in the AL at .231.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley has seven doubles and seven home runs for the Braves. Ronald Acuna Jr. is 10-for-34 with two doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 14 extra base hits (nine doubles and five home runs). J.D. Martinez is 10-for-32 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .199 batting average, 4.08 ERA, even run differential

Red Sox: 3-7, .227 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Manny Pina: 10-Day IL (wrist), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (intercostal), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Rich Hill: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Arauz: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), Josh Taylor: 10-Day IL (back), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.