Red Sox try to keep home win streak alive, host the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (17-23, fourth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (17-22, fourth in the AL East) Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Chris Flexen (1-6, 4.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Red Sox: Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 2.43 ERA, .94 WHIP, 37 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -156, Mariners +134; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Seattle Mariners.

Boston has a 17-22 record overall and an 8-10 record in home games. The Red Sox are 9-16 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Seattle is 17-23 overall and 9-7 in home games. The Mariners are 11-18 in games when they have allowed a home run.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xander Bogaerts has eight doubles, four home runs and 16 RBI while hitting .326 for the Red Sox. J.D. Martinez is 19-for-41 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Ty France has a .327 batting average to rank second on the Mariners, and has seven doubles and six home runs. Adam Frazier is 12-for-39 with an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .282 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .245 batting average, 5.08 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Xander Bogaerts: day-to-day (wrist), Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Erik Swanson: 15-Day IL (right shouler), Ken Giles: 60-Day IL (finger), Tom Murphy: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Mitch Haniger: 10-Day IL (ankle), Evan White: 60-Day IL (sports hernia), Casey Sadler: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (knee)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

