On Air: America in the Morning
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Red Sox visit the Rangers to start 3-game series

The Associated Press
May 13, 2022 3:56 am
1 min read
      

Boston Red Sox (11-20, fifth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (13-17, fourth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (0-4, 6.07 ERA, 1.61 WHIP, 29 strikeouts); Rangers: Dane Dunning (1-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -115, Red Sox -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        What role does identity play at the Department of Defense as they look to the future? During this exclusive webinar, we will discuss the ways in which the Army, Air Force, the Defense Information Systems Agency and industry leaders are using their ICAM strategy to shape the future of identity in the federal landscape.

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home against the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

Texas has gone 6-10 in home games and 13-17 overall. The Rangers have gone 1-5 in games decided by one run.

Boston is 11-20 overall and 4-9 at home. The Red Sox are 5-14 in games when they have given up a home run.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has a double, seven home runs and 15 RBI for the Rangers. Brad Miller is 7-for-20 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with five home runs while slugging .508. J.D. Martinez is 13-for-40 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 7-3, .213 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Red Sox: 2-8, .235 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Rangers: Mitch Garver: 10-Day IL (flexor strain), Jon Gray: day-to-day (knee), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (ankle), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Josh Taylor: 60-Day IL (back), Michael Wacha: 15-Day IL (intercostal), Rich Hill: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Chris Sale: 60-Day IL (rib), James Paxton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|19 20th Annual AFCEA Pacific Northwest...
5|19 Red Hat Coffee Hour Series with Gene...
5|19 Meet with Air Force Research Labs...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories