Reds claim RHP Robert Dugger off waivers from Tampa Bay

The Associated Press
May 4, 2022 3:00 pm
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have claimed right-hander Robert Dugger off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.

Dugger pitched in one game for Tampa Bay this season, allowing three runs and eight hits in 5 1/3 innings in the Rays’ 9-3 loss to Minnesota on Sunday. He was designated for assignment on Monday.

The Reds announced the move before Wednesday’s game at Milwaukee.

The 26-year-old Dugger went 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA in 12 games for the Seattle Mariners last season, including four starts.

Dugger is 0-6 with a 7.22 ERA in 24 career appearances. He made his big league debut in 2019 with Miami.

