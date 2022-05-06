Reds head into matchup with the Pirates on losing streak

Pittsburgh Pirates (10-13, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (3-22, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-2, 6.20 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Reds: Connor Overton (0-0, 1.69 ERA, .94 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -127, Reds +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds will try to break their nine-game slide when they take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cincinnati has a 3-22 record overall and a 1-7 record in home games. The Reds have gone 0-3 in games decided by one run.

Pittsburgh is 10-13 overall and 5-6 at home. The Pirates have a 7-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tommy Pham has four home runs, 12 walks and seven RBI while hitting .247 for the Reds. Mike Moustakas is 9-for-23 with two doubles, a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Daniel Vogelbach leads Pittsburgh with four home runs while slugging .536. Michael Chavis is 6-for-33 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 1-9, .235 batting average, 8.57 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Pirates: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Nick Senzel: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Tyler Naquin: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Joey Votto: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Fraley: 10-Day IL (knee), Nick Lodolo: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Wilson: 10-Day IL (elbow), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Castillo: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Garcia: 10-Day IL (hand), Mike Minor: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Max Schrock: 60-Day IL (calf), Donovan Solano: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Dunn: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tejay Antone: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Pirates: Kevin Newman: 10-Day IL (groin), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

